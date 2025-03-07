@HPCpodcast: Dr. Handel Jones on the US-China AI Race and the Shifting Technopolitical Balance

by

Dr. Handel Jones, an expert on the economic, cultural and technology scene in China as well as a noted technopolitical analyst, joins Doug and Shahin for a second appearance on the @HPCpodcast.

Having returned from a recent trip to China, he offers updates — some of them unexpected — on the U.S.-China AI race and insights into how the struggle has played out since he spoke with us in early 2023, at which point he said there were signs China was pulling ahead in AI. But much has changed since then, including factors Dr. Jones said he did foresee.

Be ready for some trenchant thoughts on Nvidia’s position in this global struggle along with Dr. Jones’ insights into the likelihood of the PRC taking action against Taiwan.

Dr. Jones is the author of When AI Rules the World: China, the U.S., and the Race to Control a Smart Planet, and CEO of the International Business Strategies, Inc. consultancy.

As the HPC-AI world moves toward GTC, we are delighted to revisit many of the topics we covered during his first guest appearance and explore new topics with Dr. Jones.