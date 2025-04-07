HPC News Bytes 20250407: Tariffs and the Technology Industry, Intel-TSMC Deal?, DARPA Taps Wafer Scale, Sandia and Laser-Based Cooling, Optical I/O News

by

Good April day to you! It was a wild week for more than the HPC-AI sector last week, here’s a brief (7:39) look at some key developments:

– U.S. tariffs, the technology sector and the advanced chips arena

– Reports of an Intel-TSMC joint venture

– DARPA fuels wafer scale co-packaged optics via Cerebras and Ranovus

– Sandia Lab to test laser-based photonic cooling

– 8 Tbps optical UCIe chiplet for scale-up AI from Ayar Labs

– Lightmatter 3D co-packaged optics