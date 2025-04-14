HPC News Bytes 20250414: Argonne’s Reactor Monitor, AI on the Moon, TSMC under $1B Penalty Threat, HPC-AI in Growth Mode

by

A happy Tax Day (U.S.) Eve to you! It’s been an eventful week in the HPC-AI industry, here’s a rapid (8:39) run-down of recent news, including:

– Argonne’s AI-based nuclear reactor digital twin helps monitor, manage, train

– AI factory in the sky? Building data centers in space or on the moon using space-based solar power (SSP)

– TSMC may face US$1B U.S. export penalty

– Chinese AI players order $16B of Nvidia H20 GPUs

– Hyperion Research says HPC-AI market grew a whopping 23.5% in 2024, poised to exceed $100B by 2028