HPC News Bytes 20250421: Chips and Geopolitical Chess, Intel and FPGAs, Cool Storage, 2nm CPUs in Taiwan and Arizona

Good April morning to you! It’s been an active week in the world of HPC-AI, here’s a quick (8:43) rundown of recent industry news:

– Nvidia, AMD and on again/off again China export rules

– Intel and Silverlake in Altera FPGA deal

– Storage is cool as investments soar

– 2nm chips are coming to Taiwan and Arizona

