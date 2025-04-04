ISC 2025: What to Expect at This Year’s Conference in Hamburg, Germany

by

The annual ISC High Performance conference, organized by the ISC Group, is just over two months away. It will take place from June 10-13 in Hamburg, Germany.

In this interview, we hear from two of the conference organizers about the highlights we can expect from this year’s event. With us are Nages Sieslack, ISC’s communications and digital content manager, and Eric Schnepf, senior advisor with the ISC Group.

This year marks the 40th ISC, with more than 3,500 attendees expected, and the theme of this year’s gathering is “Connecting the Dots.”

In our conversation, we covers the growth in the number of ISC exhibitors, keynote address topics and themes, ISC’s evolving focus as HPC integrates with AI, new ISC agenda features, the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking’s HPC-AI projects in Europe and their impact on the industry, and how people can register for ISC 2025 and take advantage of activities inside and outside the conference hall during ISC.

As a reminder, the early bird registration for ISC 2025 is open until April 23 and offers significant savings on the conference pass.