Liquid Cooling: CoolIT Systems Announces Row-Based Coolant Distribution Unit

by

Calgary, AB, April 15, 2025 — AI ad HPC liquid cooling company CoolIT Systems today introduced the CHx2000, which the company said is the highest-performance row-based coolant distribution unit (CDU). This follows CoolIT’s announcement of the CHx1500 CDU in early March 2025.

In production and shipping from CoolIT’s multi-gigawatt capacity manufacturing facilities, CHx2000 offers a 2 MW liquid cooling capacity. With a flow rate of 1.2 liters per minute per kilowatt (LPM/kW), it supports cooling for up to 12 120kW NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 racks—all within the industry’s most compact CDU footprint of 750x1200mm.

Cool IT said the CHx2000 provides 66 percent greater cooling capacity than CoolIT’s CHx1500 and outperforms alternatives by providing over 2X cooling capacity than the next best “1350” CDU and unmatched 53 psi secondary head pressure.

See the following for a CDU performance comparison at 4°C approach temperature.

CHx2000 is built with high-grade wetted materials, stainless steel piping and integrated 25-micron filtration. Engineered to meet the highest standards for performance, uptime and serviceability, CHx2000 features front and back service access with hot-swappable pumps, filters and sensors. Built-in critical component redundancies and industry-leading group control functionality for up to 20 units enable six-nines (99.9999 percent) availability. Intelligent controls support secure remote monitoring and communication via Redfish, SNMP, TCP/IP, Modbus, and other protocols.

The CHx2000 is now available for worldwide orders. CoolIT offers comprehensive support and onsite services in over 70 countries, including system design, installation, CDU-to-server certification and maintenance.

For more information and to receive product specification sheets, visit https://www.coolitsystems.com/product/chx2000-cdu/