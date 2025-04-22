Putin Pushes for Russian National Supercomputing Center

by

21 April 2025 — According to the Russian news agency AK&M, Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian government to consider the creation of a national supercomputing center. The corresponding instruction is posted on the Kremlin’s website.

The cabinet of ministers should submit proposals to the head of state on the creation of an interdisciplinary center for additive technologies in order to accelerate their implementation by industrial enterprises – jointly with the Russian Academy of Sciences, Rosatom State Corporation and the Kurchatov Institute.

Putin also instructed the cabinet of ministers to submit proposals on the creation of a supra-departmental mechanism for the implementation of technological policy to coordinate decisions in the field of technological development at all stages of the product lifecycle.

The ministers will present proposals on additional measures to ensure favorable conditions in the Russian market for manufacturers of Russian industrial products, in particular, improving the effectiveness of certification, countering the illegal import, production and turnover of products.

The government will develop proposals to expand the use of artificial intelligence technologies and computer modeling in order to reduce the time needed to develop and implement new materials.

The ministers should submit proposals on improving the regulatory and legal regulation of data turnover on high-tech materials and their components, taking into account the creation of a single cross-industry digital database.

In addition, the ministers will send proposals to Putin on the creation of robotic laboratories for conducting scientific research using artificial intelligence technologies in order to implement the results in the industry, according to the AK&M site.