HPC News Bytes 20250630: The GPU-ASICs War – Chips from Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Why Engineering Projects Get Delayed

A happy Fourth of July week to you! There’s been much movement lately by the Big Tech companies developing their own custom AI chips, a.k.a., ASICs. This includes Meta, Microsoft and Google, to name three. In this episode, we provide a quick (8:44) update on the GPU-ASICs war, and also discuss key factors that result in chip development project delays:

– GPU-ASIC War

– Hyperscalers’ CPUs, “GPUs,” DPUs, QPUs

– Google TPU-7 and Open AI?

– Meta’s AI chip tape out

– Microsoft’s AI chip delays

– Why do engineering projects get delayed?

– Chip co-designers break into chip supply chain

