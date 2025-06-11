@HPCPodcast: Digging into the New TOP500 List — How Continents, Countries, Companies and Architectures Fared

The new TOP500 list of the most powerful supercomputers was released yesterday at the ISC conference in Hamburg with a new addition to the top 10 and with three exascale-class U.S. HPC systems on top.
Tune in to this episode of the @HPCpodcast, sponsored by liquid cooling company CoolIT Systems, as Shahin and Doug go through the list with their commentary and analysis, digging into the details and key takeaways: how continents (including Europe’s growing presence in leadership systems), companies, and architectures fared, and cover the full suite of benchmarks: HPL, Green500, HPCG, HPL-MxP (AI), IO500, and MLPerf.

You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, on the OrionX.net podcast page, on iTunes and Google. Here’s the the RSS feed. We’re also available on Spotify and iTunes.

