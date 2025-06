@HPCPodcast: Digging into the New TOP500 List — How Continents, Countries, Companies and Architectures Fared

The new TOP500 list of the most powerful supercomputers was released yesterday at the ISC conference in Hamburg with a new addition to the top 10 and with three exascale-class U.S. HPC systems on top.

how continents (including Europe's growing presence in leadership systems), companies, and architectures fared, and cover the full suite of benchmarks: HPL, Green500, HPCG, HPL-MxP (AI), IO500, and MLPerf.