@HPCpodcast: The Annual Stanford AI Index Reveals a Fast-Changing Industry with Enormous Business and Social Impact

by

The @HPCpodcast is delighted to again welcome Nestor Maslej of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) at Stanford University to discuss the latest edition of the annual Stanford AI Index and Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Tool.

Nestor has degrees from Harvard and Oxford in addition to being a fellow at the Center for International Governance Innovation. In this discussion, we touch on several of the 12 key findings of the report as we highlight important issues in AI, such as its impact on jobs, productivity, geopolitics and social trust.

This year’s report is 456 pages covering a wide range of topics in eight chapters:

1) Research and Development

2) Technical Performance

3) Responsible AI

4) Economy

5) Science and Medicine

6) Policy and Governance

7) Education

8) Public Opinion

We discussed last year’s report with Nestor in Episode 85 on this podcast on June 7th, 2024. We recommend both podcasts to get a comprehensive view of the state of AI.

You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, on the OrionX.net podcast page , on iTunes and Google. Here’s the the RSS feed. We’re also available on Spotify and iTunes.