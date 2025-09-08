HPC News Bytes 20250908: ‘Reversible’ Computing, AI Chips from OpenAI, Google and India, HPC User Forum, Europe Joins Exascale Club, Quantum Venture Beat

September 8, 2025
Good September morn to you! Much of interest has happened in the world of HPC-AI, here’s a rapid (8:57) run-through of recent news, including:

– Cooler AI: Cutting energy costs with adiabatic reversible computing (explained)

– Chip Wars: OpenAI joins custom AI silicon race

– Ironwood Rising: Google’s chip may debut in neoclouds

– Made in India: Nation unveils latest fully homegrown chip

– HPC User Forum 2025

– Europe Joins Exascale Club: Jülich unveils 64-bit powerhouse

– Quantum Cash Flow: Industry kicks off September with billion-dollar venture momentum

