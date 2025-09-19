Microsoft Standing up $3.3B ‘Most Powerful’ AI Data Center in Wisconsin with $4B Facility to Follow

by

The factory of the future isn’t so much an updated version of a traditional manufacturing plant. Manufacturing automation is happening,but the factory of the future, according to one consultant, is something else. It’s the AI factory, the scaled up and out data center that will drive IT, drive AI, drive the combination of HPC and AI. These facilities will be built all over the country and constitute a growing industrial sector in the U.S., they will require hundreds of thousands of workers to stand up, equip and maintain them, they will be the beating heart of technical and corporate innovation, they will be a productivity driver and an employment and wealth engine.

That’s the view of Kirk Offel, founder and CEO of OVERWATCH Mission Critical, a data center consulting firm based in Austin, Texas. If he’s right, then the mammoth state-of-the-art data center Microsoft is standing up in Wisconsin may have the earmarks of Offel’s vision.

In its not-so-modest opinion, Microsoft calls it the world’s most powerful AI data center. In a blog post from company vice chair and president Brad Smith, he calls it “a modern marvel” that is on track to be completed and online in early 2026, “fulfilling our initial $3.3 billion investment pledge. We’ve already begun hiring full-time employees to support its operation.”

Located in Mount Pleasant, WI, the plant has received an additional $4 billion over the next three years for a second data center of similar scale.

Smith said a feature of the data center is sustainability. More than 90 percent of it will rely on a closed-loop liquid cooling system that will be filled during construction and recirculated continuously.

The remaining portion of the facility will use outside air for cooling, switching to water on the hottest days, to minimize environmental impact.

He said the result is a data center with modest water use, requiring roughly the amount of water a typical restaurant uses annually or what an 18-hole golf course consumes weekly in peak summer.

Microsoft also will pre-paying for the energy and electrical infrastructure it will use — “ensuring prices remain stable and protecting consumers from future cost increases ….”

“We will match every kilowatt hour we consume that comes from a fossil fuel source one for one with carbon-free energy we put back onto the grid,” Smith said. “This includes a new 250 MW solar project in Portage County that is under construction to support this commitment.”

He said the data center will house hundreds of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, operating in clusters connected by enough fiber to wrap the planet four times over. The processors will handle training for frontier AI models — delivering 10 times the performance of today’s fastest supercomputers, according to Smith.

As for local economic impact, Smith said that at its peak, Microsoft employed more than 3,000 construction workers, including electricians, plumbers and pipefitters, carpenters, structural iron and steel workers, concrete workers, and Earth movers.

“Once our first datacenter is fully operational, we will employ around 500 full-time employees, with that number growing to around 800 once the second datacenter is complete,” Smith said.

“This datacenter is designed to help AI researchers and engineers build the world’s most advanced models, test ideas faster, and do it all more efficiently. It’s not just about running AI — it’s about creating it. This is where the next generation of AI will be trained, setting the stage for breakthroughs that will shape the future. New discoveries in medicine, science, and other critical fields will start right here, with the models we train in Wisconsin.”