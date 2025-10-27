HPC News Bytes 20251027: Quantum Advantage and Government Investments, an HPC Systems Startup Delivers Update

by

Happy Halloween week to you all! Quantum computing has very much been in the news of late, along with an interesting high-precision HPC architecture from an Israeli startup. Here’s a not-so-fast (11:12) run-through of recent developments, including:

– Google stakes its claim to “verifiable quantum advantage”

– Quantum computing applications and current status

– U.S. government takes an interest in equity stakes in quantum computing companies: true or false?

– NextSilicon’s new HPC chip initially targets technical computing

– A bit of history on reconfigurable computing, the data flow architecture and systolic arrays

