Enabling Utility-Scale Quantum Computing with HPC-QC Integration

[SPONSORED GUEST ARTICLE] Major theoretical and experimental advances in designing controllable quantum systems have brought us closer to Richard Feynman’s vision of using quantum mechanics to simulate nature. Today, we can access up to hundreds of qubits across a range of platforms, including superconducting qubits, neutral atoms, trapped ions, photonics, and more. But to unlock the full potential of quantum computing (QC), we need to scale these systems to deliver meaningful speedups for real-world problems and do so cost-effectively. This milestone, known as quantum utility, marks the point where quantum systems become truly useful. At HPE, we are taking a unique approach to addressing scaling challenges by leveraging our world-class high-performance computing (HPC) technology.

We believe quantum computing is here to complement classical computers, not to replace them. Across the HPC community, the notion of using quantum computing as a complementary paradigm beyond exascale supercomputing is gaining momentum. Rather than acting as general-purpose processors, quantum computers can function more like accelerators or coprocessors, designed to tackle highly specialized tasks that classical machines struggle with—like simulating quantum chemistry and material science. This hybrid model will be essential not only in the near term—the noisy, intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) era—but also for future fault-tolerant quantum computation (FTQC), as quantum error-correction schemes will rely heavily on classical HPC. To achieve so-called utility-scale quantum computing, it will be necessary to integrate with existing heterogeneous HPC infrastructures and develop a hybrid quantum-classical full computing stack.

With decades of leadership in HPC, HPE is uniquely positioned to drive the convergence of classical and quantum computing. We know there are many challenges to building a utility-scale quantum computer. That’s why we are taking a vendor-agnostic approach—integrating third-party quantum technologies with our HPC and networking capabilities to provide the best solution available and give customers the flexibility they need. We are working to address the challenges of scaling finite-size quantum processing units (QPUs) by providing a tight integration of HPC and QC in multiple layers.

At the highest layer, we extend familiar HPC programming environments to include QC capabilities, making it easier for developers to run quantum tasks alongside classical, high-performance ones. This includes a quantum accelerator API, which allows seamless execution of quantum algorithms, and a smart scheduler that efficiently distributes quantum workloads across available resources. At a lower level, we provide an HPC solution for circuit compilation and real-time quantum error correction that uses known hardware profiles to synthesize optimized fault-tolerant circuits. Seamless integration at this layer is enabled by our world-class ultra-low latency interconnects. Novel algorithms and heterogeneous coprocessing — CPU/GPUs, QPUs, probabilistic processing units (PPUs)—allow the system to partition a particular problem into subproblems and send them out to the right coprocessors, enabling even more efficient execution.

This week we announced that HPE along with other leading technology organizations are forming the Quantum Scaling Alliance, a global initiative dedicated to making quantum computing scalable, practical, and transformative across industries. The Alliance is led by Masoud Mohseni, head of HPE Quantum at HPE Labs, and John Martinis, winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics and co-founder and CTO at Qolab.

This week we announced that HPE along with other leading technology organizations are forming the Quantum Scaling Alliance, a global initiative dedicated to making quantum computing scalable, practical, and transformative across industries. The Alliance is led by Masoud Mohseni, head of HPE Quantum at HPE Labs, and John Martinis, winner of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics and co-founder and CTO at Qolab.

