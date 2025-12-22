HPC News Bytes 20251222: Sub-Nanosecond High Frequency Trading, Federated AI Learning at 3 National Labs, AI “Doomers” Speak Out

by

Happy Holiday weeks to you! For this, our penultimate weekly episode of the year, Shahin and Doug take a fast (8:55) run-through of recent developments in the world of HPC-AI, including:

– High-stakes supercomputing-driven high frequency trading measured in nanoseconds

– AI federated learning at three US national labs

– Perspectives from “AI nobility” who are also “AI doomers”

