HPC News Bytes 20251229: Nvidia’s $20B Non-Acquisition of Groq, Quantum-HPC Hybrids, NCAR Closure

This white paper from Dell Technologies and AMD examines big data analytics projects in government and recommends 15 lessons government agencies can learn. Big data is big business, particularly in the government sector. According to market researchers at IDC, worldwide spending on big data and business analytics solutions grew 10.1% in 2021 to total an estimated $215.7 billion. And a lot of that spending came from the public sector as the government was among the top six industries for overall expenditures related to big data analytics.