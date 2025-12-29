HPC News Bytes 20251229: Nvidia’s $20B Non-Acquisition of Groq, Quantum-HPC Hybrids, NCAR Closure

A happy holiday break to all! The past week in HPC-AI, a week expected to be a quiet one, was not. Here’s a fast (9:30) run-down of recent developments, including:
– Nvidia’s $20 billion non-acquisition deal with Groq
– Quantum-classical HPC news round-up: hybrid systems and applications
– Quantum control, scale, error correction
– The White House’s plan to close down NCAR and its climate science supercomputer
