@HPCpodcast Industry View: A Portrait of LRZ’s Upcoming HPE Cray Supercomputer Powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin – the Combined Forces of HPC and AI for Science

@HPCpodcast’s “Industry View” episodes take on major issues in advanced technologies through the lens of industry leaders. In this episode, we dig into the design and deployment of an upcoming leadership-class supercomputer for the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ) in Germany.

This is the “Blue Lion” HPC system announced at ISC2025 in Hamburg and scheduled to go into operation in 2027. Based on the HPE Cray GX architecture from Hewlett Packard Enterprise and powered by NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin chips, Blue Lion will offer science and research around 30 times the computing power of the current flagship HPC system at the LRZ.

In this episode we talk with Prof. Dieter Kranzlmueller, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the LRZ, about the criteria and considerations behind the selection of the system and chip architectures, expected system performance and workloads that Blue Lion will be assigned, its ability to leverage both HPC and AI for science, and how the system’s fanless liquid cooling capability will deliver power efficiencies and minimize environmental impact.

Prof. Kranzlmueller also updates on LRZ’s priorities, mission, new technology adoption plans and research direction for the rest of the decade.

