RMACC’s 16th Annual HPC Symposium to be Held May 12-14, Boise, Idaho

by

Dec. 18, 2025 — The Rocky Mountain Advanced Computing Consortium (RMACC) – a collaboration among 40 academic and government research institutions located the nine-state intermountain region – has set Tuesday-Thursday, May 12-14, 2026 as the dates for its 16th annual High Performance Computing Symposium.

The symposium will be held in the Student Union Building on the campus of Boise State University, an academic member of the consortium.

For more information about the Symposium and the RMACC and its mission, visit the website: www.colorado.edu/partnerships/rmacc.

“We are excited to bring our annual symposium – a key piece of the RMACC’s mission to facilitate widespread effective use of High Performance Computing in the Intermountain Region – to a region where it hasn’t been held before,” noted Becky Yeager, the RMACC’s Executive Director. “And as we grow our membership in the northern Rockies, having an event at Boise State provides an excellent location for potential members to join us at the event and learn more about the many RMACC programs and outreach activities.”

The HPC Symposium brings together researchers, educators, industry leaders, students and sponsor representatives in a setting that maximizes opportunities for sharing the latest HPC trends. In addition to two Keynote talks by national leaders in the HPC community, there are a series of panel discussions and presentations by both members and sponsoring organizations, led in 2025 by Double Diamond sponsor Dell, Diamond sponsor AMD, and Platinum sponsors AWS, CIQ, Dell Technologies/WWT, DDN, Hammerspace, IQM, Intel, and Mark III/NVIDIA.

Many sponsors provide support for students to attend at a greatly reduced cost. And, students have the opportunity to showcase their research through a popular poster competition.