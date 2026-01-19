HPC News Bytes 20260119: Cerebras Breakout, Taiwan’s Chips-Tariff Deal, Apple-Intel Foundry Reunion, Hit Google AI Documentary

by

Good Martin Luther King Day (US) to you! Chips in their many forms and the manufacturing of them dominated the HPC-AI industry last week, here’s a quick (9:51) review of recent developments:

– Cerebras lands $10 billion deal with OpenAI

– Taiwan pledges $250 billion US chip fab investment

– Apple returns to Intel Foundry fold and the 18A fab

– Hit Google AI lab documentary pulls in 300 million views

