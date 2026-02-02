HPC News Bytes 20260202: Microsoft’s Inference Chip, H200 (Not H20) GPUs for China, Mega AI Data Center Deals

A happy month of February to you! The big players have dominated the HPC-AI news front of late, here’s a fast (8:44) recap of recent developments, including:

– Microsoft Maia 200 chip for AI inference

– Nvidia H200 (not H20) for China

– Corning-Meta mega data center deal

– Nvidia-CoreWeave AI re-up

– Neoclouds’ role in chips vs clouds competition

