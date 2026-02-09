HPC News Bytes 20260209: Who Has AI Sovereignty?, Bullish on Eviden, Intel’s Latest GPU Attempt, AI Predictions

by

A good Valentine’s Day week to you! It was a somewhat retrospective, reflective week in the world of HPC and AI, here are our brief (9:50) thoughts on the latest developments, including:

– Sovereign AI: what does it really mean and who has it (linked article)?

– Bullish on Eviden: Europe’s top systems company restores old name

– Intel to climb the server GPUs mountain – again

– AI prediction from MIT Technology Review

