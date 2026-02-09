HPC News Bytes 20260209: Who Has AI Sovereignty?, Bullish on Eviden, Intel’s Latest GPU Attempt, AI Predictions

February 9, 2026 by Leave a Comment
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

A good Valentine’s Day week to you! It was a somewhat retrospective, reflective week in the world of HPC and AI, here are our brief (9:50) thoughts on the latest developments, including:

– Sovereign AI: what does it really mean and who has it (linked article)?

– Bullish on Eviden: Europe’s top systems company restores old name

– Intel to climb the server GPUs mountain – again

– AI prediction from MIT Technology Review

You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, at the OrionX.net blog, on iTunes, and on Google. Here’s the OrionX.net podcast page, and our RSS feed. We’re also available on Spotify and iTunes.

Filed Under: @HPCpodcast, AI News, Exascale, GenAI/LLMs, Google News Feed, HPC-AI Hardware, HPC-AI Software, HPC/AI Chips and Systems, Main Feature, News, Podcast Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»
»
«

Speak Your Mind

*