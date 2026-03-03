HPC News Bytes 20260302: Anthropic Wars with DOD, Intel and SambaNova’s AI Chip Partnership, GTC and Mobile World Congress Previews

A good early March day to you! Advanced computing made big news this past week, here’s a quick (9:50) recap of recent developments, including:
– AI for military use: Anthropic, OpenAI and DOD
– The evolving SambaNova-Intel partnership and the new SN50 chip
– Previews of big conferences coming up: GTC 2026 and Mobile World Congress
You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, at the OrionX.net blog, on iTunes, and on Google. Here’s the OrionX.net podcast page, and our RSS feed. We’re also available on Spotify and iTunes.
Speak Your Mind