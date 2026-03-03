HPC News Bytes 20260302: Anthropic Wars with DOD, Intel and SambaNova’s AI Chip Partnership, GTC and Mobile World Congress Previews

This Reference Architecture highlights the key findings and demonstrated scalability when running SAS® 9.4 using the Mixed Analytics Workload running on HPE Superdome Flex 280 Server and HPE Primera Storage. These results demonstrate that the combination of the HPE Superdome Flex 280 Server and HPE Primera Storage with SAS 9.4 delivers up to 20GB/s of sustained throughput, up to a 2x performance improvement from the previous server and storage generation testing.