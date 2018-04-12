Inside HPC & AI News | High-Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence

    NVIDIA Makes GPU Computing Easier in the Cloud

    Setting up an application deployment environment for high performance computing (HPC) can be daunting. There can be multiple dependencies, a number of supporting libraries required, and complex installation instructions that have to align with the available system software stack, all while also supporting hundreds of other applications with diverse requirements.

    NVIDIA has made application deployment easier with HPC application containers on NVIDIA GPU Cloud.

    HPC applications make scientific discoveries possible by harnessing the power of CPUs and GPUs working together. Over the past decade, GPUs have been rapidly adopted to speed up certain types of calculations. Now, simulations run much faster and the pace of scientific discoveries is accelerated. With the availability of containers for accelerated applications on NVIDIA GPU Cloud (NGC), it’s never been simpler to set up an entire deployment environment.

    Development and deployment of complex codes are simplified by incorporating all of the libraries, drivers, compilers, and the application itself in a container. Developers and users can easily set up an environment to deploy applications in minutes—enabling productivity and delivering faster results.

    “LIBCCHEM is our commercial-free GPU-accelerated quantum chemistry library that uses many other open-source libraries, and using LIBCCHEM requires a very complex build process for the end user,” noted Sarom Leang, GAMESS developer. “Containerizing the complexity of our software stack and making it available on a registry like NGC allows us to minimize end users’ effort to get started with our tools. The GAMESS container also ensures numerical- and performance-reproducibility for our computational methods.”

    As new application features or improved libraries become available, a container can be created and easily released, giving end users access to all of the new features and improved performance. And the container can be released without having to be tied to the underlying system.

    All the third-party-managed HPC applications available through the NGC registry are designed to run on GPU-accelerated systems. Application users can log in to NGC and pull the containers to run on a local workstation, GPU-accelerated HPC clusters, NVIDIA® DGX™ Systems, and in the cloud. This kind of flexibility enables more widespread use of applications and changes the way HPC drives scientific breakthroughs.

    Learn more about and get access to HPC application containers with NVIDIA GPU Cloud.

    Job of the Week: Senior Linux System Administrator at Yale

    Yale University is seeking a Sr. Linux System Administrator in our Job of the Week.

    Yale University offers exciting opportunities for achievement and growth in New Haven, Connecticut. Conveniently located between Boston and New York, New Haven is the creative capital of Connecticut with cultural resources that include three major museums, a critically-acclaimed repertory theater, state-of-the-art concert hall, and world-renowned schools of Architecture, Art, Drama, and Music.

    In this role, you will work as a Linux senior administrator in ITS Systems Administration. Provide leadership in Linux server administration, for mission-critical services in a dynamic, 24/7 production data center environment. Operate as a key contributor to departmental planning and long-range technical development. Ensure that Systems Design strategies meet current and future needs of the University. Work as part of a team of system administrators to ensure performance, reliability and security on Linux systems in a dynamic 24-7-365 production data center environment. Prepare documentation (procedural, planning, informational), to support Systems Administration. Work closely with technical owners of applications to plan, deploy, and troubleshoot new or upgraded functions. Provide performance tuning, capacity planning, disaster recovery planning, and automation guidance for systems and applications. Participate in cross-functional technical projects that require the Linux Server platform as a component of the solution. Perform off-shift work and participate in rotating on-call coverage.

    NVIDIA: CUDA Available from Additional 3rd-Party Platforms

    Sept. 11, 2025 — NVIDIA announced  the CUDA software stack is being deployed across various operating systems and package managers. The company said it is working with its ecosystem of distribution platforms to allow redistribution of CUDA, including OS providers CanonicalCIQ, and SUSE, and developer environment manager Flox—which enables package manager Nix—will redistribute CUDA software directly.

    The company said they can now embed CUDA into their package feeds, which will simplify installation and dependency resolution. “It’s particularly beneficial for incorporating GPU support into complex applications like PyTorch and libraries like OpenCV,” NVIDIA said.

    Building and deploying applications can be challenging for developers, requiring them to navigate the complex relationship between hardware and software capabilities and compatibility, according to NVIDIA. “Ensuring that each underlying software component is not only installed correctly but also matches the required versions to avoid conflicts can be a time-consuming task, and often leads to deployment delays and operational inefficiencies in application workflows.”

    This effort augments existing ways developers have CUDA access by letting them obtain the software needed in one location. Additional distributors are coming soon.

    Each distribution platform that redistributes CUDA will include:

    • Consistent CUDA Toolkit naming: Third-party packages will match NVIDIA naming conventions to avoid confusion in documentation and tutorials.

    • Timely CUDA updates: Third-party packages will be updated in a timely manner after NVIDIA official releases to ensure compatibility and reduce QA overhead.

    • Continued free access: CUDA itself will remain freely available—even when packaged in paid software. Distributors may charge for access to their packages or software but will not monetize CUDA specifically.

    • Comprehensive support options: You can access support via distributors and can also find help via NVIDIA forums or NVIDIA’s developer site, just like always.

    Obtaining CUDA software from NVIDIA is free, and current avenues to get CUDA remain (they include downloading the CUDA Toolkit, pulling the CUDA container, installing for Python using pip or conda).

    “But the ability for distribution platforms to package CUDA within larger enterprise deployments and software applications allows us to ensure your experience as a developer is simple. You download and install your application, and under the covers, the correct CUDA version is installed, as well,” the company said in a blog by NVIDIA’s Jonathan BentzRob Armstrong and Anshuman Bhat. “Working with the NVIDIA ecosystem in this way is a significant milestone in our mission to reduce friction in GPU software deployment. By collaborating with key players across the OS and package management landscape, NVIDIA is ensuring that CUDA remains accessible, consistent, and easy to use—no matter where or how developers choose to build.”

    Absci in GenAI Drug Discovery Collaboration with Oracle and AMD

    AUSTIN, Texas and VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025 — Absci, a clinical-stage biotech company advancing therapeutics with generative AI, today announced a collaboration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and AMD to accelerate drug discovery. Absci’s generative AI Drug Creation Platform leverages OCI’s AI infrastructure and AMD’s hardware, consolidating its infrastructure with the goal of accelerating its biologics design cycles.

    Absci has selected OCI as the technical foundation for developing AI models and scaling AI workflows. With OCI, Absci said it has been able to accelerate the development and operations of its AI Drug Creation Platform, including large‑scale molecular‑dynamics (MD) simulations and end‑to‑end antibody design. Absci is building on this success with OCI and partnering with AMD to further boost the performance and scalability of its AI Drug Creation Platform with AMD’s next generation Instinct™ MI355X GPUs.

    “Our mission is to push the boundaries of how we design new therapeutics,” said Sean McClain, Founder and CEO, Absci. “With OCI and AMD, we are pairing our cutting-edge AI models with best‑in‑class infrastructure. This collaboration accelerates our ability to bring novel therapeutics to patients while laying the technical foundation for the next generation of AI‑powered drug‑discovery workflows.”

    OCI’s bare metal instances, powered by 5th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors and ultrafast RDMA cluster networking, give Absci the low-latency networking and throughput needed for large-scale model training and high-resolution molecular-dynamics simulations that refine antibody–antigen interactions. With direct, bare-metal access to AMD GPUs in a single, flat-network supercluster, Absci has been able to eliminate hypervisor overhead, reduce inter-GPU latency to as little as 2.5 µs, and benefit from terabytes-per-second throughput for checkpointing and data streaming.

    “Absci’s generative AI-driven drug discovery is the kind of breakthrough workflow OCI was built for,” said Dan Spellman, vice president, AI and OCI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Oracle. “By combining bare metal GPUs, OCI Compute E6 instances, ultrafast RDMA networking, and high-performance storage, we’re providing the predictable performance and close engineering collaboration Absci needs to push the boundaries of biologics design.”

    “Absci is demonstrating how AI can transform the pace of drug discovery, and we’re proud to support that mission,” said Ram Peddibhotla, corporate vice president, Data Center GPU Cloud Business, AMD. “By combining OCI with AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs and our open ROCm software platform, this collaboration provides the performance and scalability needed to advance complex biologics design and support more efficient discovery workflows.”

    DOE to Fund Gallium Recovery Projects

    WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2025 — The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management today announced its intent to launch the Technology for Recovery and Advanced Critical-material Extraction–Gallium (TRACE-Ga) initiative to help establish a supply chain for gallium—a material for the energy, defense and semiconductor sectors.

    DOE intends to open the program for submissions in the coming weeks. Eligible applicants can sign up now to the TRACE-Ga Teaming Partner List to express interest in partnering with others and share contact information. Visit the ENERGYWERX website for subsequent updates and announcements for the TRACE-Ga initiative. Questions about the program may be submitted to info@energywerx.org.

    The TRACE-Ga will be managed by ENERGYWERX in partnership with DOE, a collaboration made possible through a Partnership Intermediary Agreement established by the DOE’s Office of Technology Commercialization. This agreement is intended to enable ENERGYWERX to broaden DOE’s engagement with organizations and non-traditional partners.

    Prospective projects will test and validate prototype technologies with a goal of producing at least 50 kg of pure gallium from at least one 14-day campaign of continuous operation with a real-world metal industry processing stream. The objective is to validate a prototype that is capable of producing at least 1 metric ton per annum scale of gallium.

    This initiative will support technologies for recovering gallium from U.S. metal processing feedstocks, advancing President Trump’s commitment to strengthen America’s critical minerals supply chain. Developing domestic supply chains for gallium will help strengthen America’s national security by fostering the commercialization of cutting-edge technologies, expanding the nation’s critical materials portfolio, and reducing reliance on foreign sources.

    Applicants to the TRACE-Ga funding opportunity must qualify as a domestic entity. Eligible applicants will be asked to provide:

    • Evidence of success for recovering gallium from feedstock similar to the proposed metal industry process stream;
    • A letter of support from any company, agency, or other party that has ownership/rights to any proposed feedstock materials, where applicable; and
    • A description of the potential for scale-up at the initial metal industry processing stream and market adoption beyond the initial metal industry processing stream source.
    PsiQuantum Raises $1 Billion

    Capping an active recent period for quantum venture investing, PsiQuantum today announced it has raised $1 billion in funding for its Series E round.

    The news comes after recent venture round news from QuEra ($230 million) and IQM Quantum Computers ($300 million).

    The PsiQuantum funds will support plans to break ground on utility-scale quantum sites in Brisbane and Chicago, deploy prototype systems to validate systems architecture and integration, and advance the performance of its quantum photonic chips and fault-tolerant architecture, according to the company.

    Led by funds managed by affiliates of BlackRock, along with Temasek and Baillie Gifford, this fundraising values the company at $7 billion and brings in new investors Macquarie Capital, Ribbit Capital, NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), Adage Capital, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Type One Ventures, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), 1789 Capital, and S Ventures (SentinelOne). The round includes existing investors Blackbird, Third Point Ventures, and T. Rowe Price Associates.

    “Only building the real thing—million-qubit-scale, fault-tolerant machines—will unlock the promise of quantum computing,” said Prof. Jeremy O’Brien, PsiQuantum co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We defined what it takes from day one: this is a grand engineering challenge, not a science experiment. We tackled the hardest problems first—at the architectural and chip level—and are now mass-manufacturing best-in-class quantum photonic chips at a leading U.S. semiconductor fab. With this funding, we’re ready to take the next decisive steps to deliver the full potential of quantum computing.”

    Artist renderings of PsiQuantum plans for plants in Australia and Chicago

    PsiQuantum was founded on the premise that commercially valuable quantum computing requires error correction—and therefore on the order of a million physical qubits. Teams worldwide are now racing to build fault-tolerant systems at this scale, and are increasingly facing scaling challenges of manufacturability, cooling, and networking. PsiQuantum’s thesis is that the unique strengths of photonic qubits, combined with direct leverage of high-volume semiconductor manufacturing, provide a fast path through these barriers.

    In addition to investment support from NVentures, PsiQuantum is collaborating with NVIDIA across a broad range of development areas, including quantum algorithms and software, GPU-QPU integration and PsiQuantum’s silicon photonics platform.

    “Nearly nine years after we started, we have pushed the technology to an unprecedented level of maturity and performance” said Dr. Pete Shadbolt, PsiQuantum co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “We have the chips, we have the switches, we have a scalable cooling technology, we can do networking, we have found the sites, we have the commercial motive and the government support – we’re ready to get on and build utility-scale systems”

    Since the company’s Series D financing in 2021, PsiQuantum has established a high-volume manufacturing process for its integrated photonic chipset, containing the components needed for photonic quantum computing—all of which perform beyond the state-of-the-art. This chipset is designed by PsiQuantum and manufactured at GlobalFoundries’ Fab 8 in New York—a high-volume, commercial semiconductor foundry.

    Critically, PsiQuantum has integrated Barium Titanate (BTO) into its manufacturing flow. BTO is one of the world’s highest-performing electro-optic materials, which makes it ideally suited for ultra-high-performance optical switches; the missing component for scaling optical quantum computing. PsiQuantum manufactures 300mm wafers of BTO at its facilities in California, which are then integrated together with wafers manufactured at GlobalFoundries.

    This new funding will enable PsiQuantum to further scale up BTO production towards the volumes needed for utility-scale quantum computing. The BTO-enabled optical switch also has potential in next-generation AI supercomputers, an area of increased interest given rapidly-growing AI workloads—where low-power, high-speed optical networking is increasingly relevant.

    In addition to the photonic chips which generate, manipulate and measure qubits, PsiQuantum also develops the cooling, networking, and control systems for utility-scale machines. Due to its photonic approach, the company does not depend on the “chandelier”-style cryostats frequently used in quantum computing and has designed and commissioned a new high-density cooling solution, similar to the modular racks found in a data center, with the capacity to cool hundreds of quantum chips in a single cabinet. The company has also demonstrated high-fidelity quantum networking between distant cabinets using standard telecom fiber—a key requirement for most approaches to utility-scale quantum computing.

    “AI is built on classical computing, which has underpinned the last fifty years of technology,” said Tony Kim, Head of the Fundamental Equities Technology Group at BlackRock. “Now, we are at the dawn of an adjacent computing platform – rooted in quantum mechanics – that will allow us to simulate the physical world with transformative accuracy.”

    “We first backed PsiQuantum over six years ago, recognising its unique approach to scaling quantum computing,” said Luke Ward, private companies investment manager, Baillie Gifford. “Since then, the company has consistently hit technical milestones while forging deep partnerships across industry and government. With a vision rooted in practicality, PsiQuantum is now positioned at the forefront of what could be a trillion-dollar industry, able to solve some of humanity’s biggest challenges. This goes beyond what is possible with AI.”

    CIQ to Accelerate AI and HPC Workloads with NVIDIA CUDA

    RENO, Nev., Sept. 10, 2025 — Enterprise Linux platform company CIQ today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to integrate the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit within its commercial offerings. This collaboration transforms how the entire industry can access and operationalize GPU acceleration, delivering ready-to-run environments that dramatically reduce complexity, risk, and time-to-value for all performance computing workloads, including AI, machine learning, and HPC.

    NVIDIA CUDA is NVIDIA’s accelerated computing platform and programming model that powers major AI and scientific computing breakthroughs. The CUDA Toolkit includes NVIDIA’s optimized libraries and development tools used to develop and deploy NVIDIA accelerated workloads. Through this native integration, CIQ delivers approved, professionally supported solutions built upon NVIDIA’s capabilities, providing enterprises with immediate GPU acceleration while maintaining licensing compliance.

    “This partnership is a game-changer for the global HPC and AI ecosystem,” says Gregory Kurtzer, founder and CEO of CIQ, partner of Rocky Linux and a high-performance software infrastructure company,. “By integrating native NVIDIA CUDA support into Rocky Linux, we eliminate deployment risks and dramatically cut time-to-production from weeks to minutes. As Rocky Linux sees rapid enterprise adoption worldwide, this collaboration enables faster innovation and reliable GPU performance at scale, from the lab to the data center to the cloud.”

    Rocky Linux has established itself as the leading distribution in the Enterprise Linux segment and is prominently featured among NVIDIA’s officially supported Enterprise Linux distributions. According to metrics tracked by the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) Special Interest Group, Rocky Linux dominates the Enterprise Linux market, capturing more than 40 percent of all EPEL downloads despite launching just over three years ago in 2021. This widespread uptake, combined with NVIDIA’s comprehensive support and testing commitment, positions Rocky Linux as the premier platform for GPU-accelerated computing environments.

    CIQ’s Rocky Linux platform, enabled with CUDA, addresses critical deployment challenges by providing a fully tested, validated, and optimized stack available immediately. This eliminates the need for manual installations or custom integrations that traditionally create deployment delays and misconfiguration risks. Organizations can now unlock the full performance of NVIDIA accelerated computing from development to production, whether training large language models, running inference pipelines, or executing advanced scientific simulations.

    By removing the technical friction and time delay associated with GPU software deployment, CIQ’s Rocky Linux platform with CUDA reduces the risk of misconfiguration and accelerates time-to-value for commercial AI deployments. The entire stack is tested, validated, and optimized, shrinking time-to-deployment from weeks to minutes. This significantly reduces the operational burden for teams deploying GPU-accelerated workloads at scale, whether training large language models (LLMs), running inference pipelines, or executing advanced scientific simulations. With a fully validated environment available out-of-the-box or at the click of the button in your favorite cloud, CIQ eliminates the need for manual installs or custom integration, unlocking the full performance of NVIDIA hardware from development to production.

    “The CIQ and NVIDIA collaboration is all about empowering users,” said Bjorn Hovland, Chief Operating Officer at CIQ. “By delivering GPU-ready infrastructure with Rocky Linux, we’re eliminating deployment complexity and helping customers extract maximum machine performance and efficiency from day one.”

    The partnership has already garnered strong industry support from leading software providers.

    “This integration dramatically simplifies deployment, accelerates customer onboarding, and ensures optimal performance on NVIDIA GPU-enabled infrastructure. We view this collaboration as a key enabler for our joint users and welcome continued alignment with CIQ and NVIDIA to deliver a seamless, high-performance experience,” said Wim Slagter, Sr. Director Partner Programs at Ansys.

    As part of this collaboration, CIQ will provide prebuilt Rocky Linux with CUDA images through its registries and major cloud marketplaces. These environments ensure consistency, portability, and compliance, streamlining deployment across the entire GPU development lifecycle for organizations in regulated and performance-critical sectors.

    DOE Announces $134M to Be Awarded for Fusion Energy Research

    WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today announced $134 million in funding for two research programs for fusion energy technologies and innovation.

    A full list of projects and additional information can be found on the Fusion Energy Sciences program homepage.

    DOE is announcing $128 million for the Fusion Innovative Research Engine (FIRE) collaboratives. The funding was awarded to seven teams that are focused on creating a fusion energy science and technology innovation ecosystem by forming virtual, centrally managed teams. The teams selected have a collective goal of bridging the DOE Fusion Energy Sciences (FES) program’s basic science research programs and growing fusion industries.

    DOE is also announcing $6.1 million in funding for the Innovation Network for Fusion Energy (INFUSE) program. With this funding, DOE has selected 20 projects that accelerate private-sector fusion energy development by reducing barriers to collaboration between businesses and national laboratories or universities. The projects selected include research in materials science, laser technology development, high temperature superconducting magnet assessment, artificial intelligence (AI) learning for fusion modeling and simulation, and enabling technologies to move toward achieving economical fusion energy.

    “Under President Trump’s leadership, DOE is unleashing the next frontier of American energy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. “Fusion power holds the promise of limitless, reliable, American-made energy—and programs like INFUSE and FIRE ensure our innovators have the tools, talent, and partnerships to make it a reality.”

    Fusion has the potential to provide abundant, reliable energy by replicating the same process that powers the sun and stars. Following the passage of the Energy Act of 2020, FES has sought to accelerate the viability of commercial fusion energy in partnership with the private sector by establishing several industry-relevant programs like INFUSE and the FIRE Collaboratives.

    These initiatives represent a significant step forward in advancing fusion energy research, maintaining U.S. leadership in fusion, strengthening U.S. based manufacturing and supply chains and supporting the development of technologies crucial for national security, energy security, and defense. In accordance with President Trump’s recent executive order Unleashing American Energy, these selections advance domestic fusion production and expand collaboration across the growing American fusion industry.

    Linux Foundation Energy Announces New Members

    AACHEN, GERMANY – 10 September, 2025 – LF Energy, the open source foundation accelerating the energy transition, welcomes five new members from leading technology and energy companies.

    New general members include EcoFlow, Hitachi, and Red Hat and associate members include INESC TEC and Energy IoT Open Source. The Foundation also experienced a wave of momentum; including a major security audit for PowSyBl, an updated report on the impact of open source on vertical industries including energy, and new feature releases across several open source LF Energy projects.

    Together, these developments reflect a deepening of LF Energy’s role in delivering secure, interoperable and globally recognized open source infrastructure for the energy sector.

    “The momentum we are seeing at LF Energy underscores the important role for open technical collaboration to play in the digital energy transition. With new members joining, critical security audits completed, and increasing contributions to open source projects, our community is proving that collaboration can deliver the secure, interoperable, and innovative digital infrastructure the energy sector urgently needs. Together, we are building the digital infrastructure to deliver affordable, safe, reliable and clean energy.” – Alex Thornton, Executive Director, LF Energy

    LF Energy published a comprehensive security audit for PowSyBl, conducted by Ada Logics and coordinated by OSTIF (Open Source Technology Improvement Fund), reinforcing the project’s suitability for real-world deployment. Over a five-week period (March-April 2025), the audit included threat modeling, manual review of 13 repositories, and integration of over 50 API fuzz tests into Google’s OSS-Fuzz. Nine issues were identified and resolved, such as: three of moderate severity (including Polynomial ReDoS, XXE/SSRF, and insecure deserialization) and six low-severity validation and error-handling concerns – enhancing PowSyBl’s resilience. Ongoing security testing is now in place through OSS-Fuzz integration.

    Updated Report Explores Impact of Open Source on Vertical Industries Including Energy
    “Software-Defined Vertical Industries: Transformation Through Open Source”, sponsored by LF Energy and LF Networking, analyzes how vertical industries have become increasingly software-defined thanks to open source technologies. The report serves as a guide for how industries – including energy – that are still in the early stages of digital transformation can accelerate their progress and increase innovation by adopting and contributing to open source.

    Project Updates and Feature Releases

    • EVerest added important new capabilities that make the open source EV charging software stack more robust, accessible, and production-ready thanks to a large code contribution from LF Energy member Pionix. The code was previously part of Pionix’s EVerest-based proprietary solution, Basecamp, and includes pre-certified drivers to support a wider range of devices. It additionally adds ready-made development tools, Yocto layers, over-the-air update mechanisms, and advanced security features such as TPM 2.0 support and X.509-signed updates. These additions help developers reduce integration work, accelerate time-to-market, and maintain strong security assurances.
    • OpenSynth is expanding beyond demand data, now including RTE7000. The first candidate of the detailed topology dataset covered the French transmission grid to enable a richer system modeling, synthetic data generation, and AI innovation across energy sectors. Future data drops are planned.
    • Battery Data Alliance released the largest open source dataset to date formatted in the Battery Data Format. Generated from an autonomous robotic battery materials research platform, this landmark dataset delivers a new benchmark for high-quality, machine-readable battery data and global research collaboration.
    • OperatorFabric v4.8.0 offers enhanced custom screen functionality, including selectable text, horizontal scrolling, improved error handling, date-range pickers, multiselect enhancements, and notification configuration improvements. The release also includes UI and backend dependency updates.
    • FlexMeasures v0.27 introduces multi‑asset scheduling which allows simultaneous optimization of multiple flexible devices and two‑factor authentication (2FA), reinforcing both functionality and platform security. Additional updates include data uploads, user management via UI, and role-based editing.
    • Power Grid Model v1.12.0 brings support for current sensors in state estimation, full observability checks for radial grids, bug fixes, performance boosts, enhanced documentation, along with a note that macOS versions earlier than 13.4 are no longer supported.
    • PowSyBl Dependencies v2025.1.0 concludes the latest release train with improvements in load flow accuracy, sensitivity analysis, dynamic modeling, and security margins. The release also includes fixes resolving all vulnerabilities identified in the recent audit.

    LF Energy Summit North America takes place October 3 in Montreal, providing opportunities for collaboration and innovation. Additionally, LF Energy is partnering with the TODO Group to co-host OSPOlogy Live Lyon from November 5-6, advancing discussions on open source program office strategies across industries.

    “Joining LF Energy allows us to bring EcoFlow’s advanced energy solutions to the open-source community, sharing technologies that make energy independence achievable for every household,” said Edison Tuo, Director of AIoT at EcoFlow. “Through this collaboration, we aim to accelerate the development of scalable, decarbonized energy systems and continue our mission to power a new world.”

    “We are excited to collaborate with LF Energy to advance secure AI capabilities and OSPO best practices in the energy sector while fostering synergies with other LF initiatives such as CNCF and the TODO Group,” said Yuichi Nakamura, Head of OSPO, Hitachi, Ltd.

    “Red Hat is proud to join LF Energy to accelerate the modernization of the world’s power grids through open source innovation,” said Kelly Switt, Head of Industrial Business Red Hat. “We believe the challenges of decarbonization and grid stability require a collaborative, open approach to technology, and we are committed to bringing our expertise to the forefront of this effort.”

    “Open source is core for INESC TEC’s mission to accelerate research and innovation in sustainable energy systems,” said Alexandre Lucas of INESC TEC. “We actively contribute software that enables researchers, operators, and industry to experiment, prototype, and deploy digital solutions with trust and transparency. At INESC TEC we believe that open source research shortens the time between development and practical application, creates adoption volume, reduce reliance on proprietary solutions, while at the same time we mature a collective vision with our partners. Joining LF Energy strengthens our commitment to building secure, interoperable, and community-driven tools that power the energy transition worldwide.”

    “Energy IoT is excited to partner with LF Energy, as this collaboration directly accelerates our mission to deliver scalable, resilient, and equitable microgrid solutions,” said Arila Barnes, Founder & CEO of Energy IoT Open Source. “We bridge what LF Energy and others like enAccess offer in this space to bring hands-on experience and continuity to the local communities via LFX Mentorships and Open Source labs.”

    SandboxAQ Releases AQCat25 Dataset for Materials Discovery with AI

    Palo Alto, CA; September 10, 2025  SandboxAQ today announced the launch of AQCat25, an AI dataset for atomic-scale dynamics used in  industrial chemistry. The AQCat25 dataset enables researchers to make highly accurate predictions of material properties in catalytic reactions from atomic structures.

    Today, more than 90 percent of all commercially produced chemicals and over 80 percent of all manufactured goods rely on catalysts in their production. Mass-produced goods such as autos, medicines, gasoline and detergents all need catalysts for manufacture. AQCat25 delivers material value to the chemical and catalyst industries by overcoming two critical barriers that have hindered the use of AI for computational heterogeneous catalysis.

    FThe dataset includes 11 million data points on 40,000 intermediate-catalyst systems generated using highly accurate quantum chemistry calculations on GPUs to ensure more reliable modelling predictions. AQCat25 extends the capability of existing fast-computing machine learning models to new, industrially-relevant problems and enables training frontier models to deliver up to 20,000x faster performance over physics-based methods for catalyst design.

    AQCat25 is the only large-scale catalytic AI dataset to include spin polarization, measuring magnetic effects, for materials beyond oxides. Since many of earth’s most abundant metals are spin polarized, AQCat25 is highly relevant for a broad range of applications such as producing sustainable aviation fuel and fertilizer, creating stable green hydrogen, converting industrial waste streams into useful materials, and other applications.

    “AQCat25 enables scientists and engineers to design the next generation of chemicals, catalysts, and advanced materials faster and more cost-effectively than traditional manufacturing processes or existing AI-accelerated approaches,” said Dr. Adam Lewis, Head of Innovation SandboxAQ. “By publicly releasing AQCat25, SandboxAQ enables the world’s leading industrial companies and academic institutions to significantly accelerate their existing R&D and advance their efforts to bring innovative new products and solutions to market faster.”

    AQCat25 was generated on NVIDIA DGX Cloud, leveraging more than 400,000 GPU-hours of computation using NVIDIA DGX H100 cards. The unified AI platform provided SandboxAQ with the optimized computing infrastructure needed to develop AQCat25 in record time.

    “Catalysts are essential for advancing industrial processes and converting raw materials into value for the global economy,” said xxx, DGX. “With the combined power of NVIDIA DGX Cloud platform and SandboxAQ’s Large Quantitative Models, AQCat25 will transform catalytic discovery and optimization processes, decrease R&D time, cost, and risk, and elevate the field of AI-powered materials science to its highest potential.”

    Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) trained on datasets like AQCat25 can explore a broader chemical space, design novel compounds not currently found in literature, and identify optimal chemical compounds in days instead of months or years.

    The AQCat25 dataset is publicly available today on the Hugging Face platform.

    Scintil Photonics Raises $58M

    GRENOBLE, France, Sept. 09, 2025 — Scintil Photonics today announced the completion of a $58 million (€50M) Series B funding round led by Yotta Capital Partners and NGP Capital, with participation from NVIDIA.

    The round includes new participation from BNP Paribas Développement, alongside existing investors including Supernova Invest, Bpifrance Digital Venture, Innovacom, Bosch Ventures, Applied Ventures ITIC Innovation Fund (AVITIC), underscoring continued confidence in the company’s technology platform and market opportunity.

    The funding enables Scintil to expand hiring in France and internationally, including the U.S., accelerate production, and deepen its international presence as it delivers the industry’s first single-chip DWDM (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing) light engine, integrating multi-wavelength lasers with silicon photonics, aligned with next-generation co-packaged optics (CPO). Scintil’s solutions are purpose-built to meet the high-bandwidth, low-latency, and high-density demands for next-generation AI infrastructure, delivering the scale, efficiency, and performance required for tomorrow’s most powerful GPU clusters.

    “This investment marks a pivotal moment for Scintil as we move to full-scale deployment,” said Matt Crowley, CEO of Scintil Photonics. “Our SHIP technology enables integrated photonic solutions with the scalability, energy efficiency, and integration density required to power next-generation compute infrastructure. This efficiency not only reduces data center operating costs but also contributes to lowering the carbon footprint of AI infrastructure. With LEAF Light entering high-volume production, we’re expanding from our base in Grenoble into the international markets, including the U.S., to support the world’s most advanced AI factories.”

    “We developed our LEAF Light integrated circuit in close collaboration with our customers. Used as an external laser source for Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) transmissions, it is a key component for the next generation of AI data centers. Its uniqueness lies in a single-chip solution that monolithically integrates precisely spaced DFB lasers on silicon photonic circuits, produced through a robust commercial supply chain,” said Sylvie Menezo, Founder and CTO of Scintil Photonics. “Our SHIP technology provides a strong and disruptive foundation to expand our portfolio of integrated photonic circuit solutions for the coming decades.”

    “Scintil exemplifies the kind of innovation leaders we look for, combining advanced manufacturing, deep-tech leadership, and meaningful impact on the energy demands of AI infrastructure,” said Vincent Deltrieu, Managing Partner at Yotta Capital Partners. “Scintil’s integrated photonics platform is essential to scale the next generation of AI factories. We’re excited to support their global growth as they move to high-volume shipments.”

    “Integrated photonics is becoming a foundation of all AI infrastructure, and Scintil is turning that future into reality,” said Bo Ilsoe, Managing Partner at NGP Capital. “Their technology delivers the bandwidth density and energy efficiency AI factories require with global scalability. We’re excited to support Scintil as they scale deployments and become a leading player in building the next wave of compute and data infrastructure.”

    Alan Weckel, Co-Founder and Technology Analyst, 650 Group, commented, “As the number of XPUs and AI bandwidth grows, scale-up fabrics will need to transition away from copper to optical-based solutions. AI data centers will move toward co-packaged optics and external DWDM light sources. Scale-up networking is an incremental opportunity for vendors, with the market set to exceed $25 billion by 2029. By the end of the decade, the whole AI Networking opportunity will approach $100 billion per year. Scintil stands out for bringing a manufacturable, foundry-aligned platform into the mix. Reliability and quickly scaling to volume are the only way hyperscalers can scale to the AI demand they plan to deploy this decade.”

    Daryl Inniss, Thought Lead of Optical Components and Advanced Fiber at Omdia, commented, “Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) co-packaged optics is a differentiator that supports connecting thousands of GPUs at the bandwidth density requirements of next-gen AI infrastructure. Scintil’s single-chip DWDM laser source, based on a heterogeneous integrated photonics process, demonstrates how this can be delivered in a manufacturable and scalable platform. This capability is important as AI factories push toward larger clusters and higher throughput.”

    Scintil’s proprietary SHIP (Scintil Heterogeneous Integration Photonics) process technology enables the integration of multiple optical devices, including lasers, photodiodes, and modulators, on a single chip. SHIP allows Scintil to replace dozens of traditionally separate parts with a single-chip solution that delivers previously unattainable performance, efficiency, and integration density. Scintil originates from CEA-Leti, a worldwide leading research institute in semiconductor technologies, giving Scintil a head start in disruptive heterogeneous integration on Silicon. Since its inception, Scintil has developed the SHIP platform on a commercial supply chain with mass manufacturing capabilities.

    The Series B funding supports the commercial ramp of LEAF Light, the industry’s first DWDM-native light engine, aligned with next-generation CPO. DWDM-native means this single-chip device can output many precisely spaced and multiplexed wavelengths, dramatically increasing bandwidth and decreasing energy requirements. By lowering power per bit, LEAF Light contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of AI data centers.

    Built on Scintil’s SHIP platform, LEAF Light enables low-power, high-density optical connectivity, delivering 6.4 Tbps/mm edge bandwidth density today, at roughly one-sixth the power consumption of conventional pluggable solutions. It’s designed for scale-up GPU clusters and emerging AI systems, with reference packaging and integration support to accelerate deployment.

    The funding round enables Scintil to expand hiring in France and internationally, including the U.S., from its strategic base in Grenoble, one of the world’s foremost hubs for photonics and semiconductor innovation. Located at the heart of Europe’s advanced semiconductor ecosystem, Scintil benefits from its proximity to institutions such as CEA-Leti and leading global semiconductor companies operating in the area, providing access to a deep talent pool and a collaborative innovation environment.

    As part of its growth strategy, the company is establishing a U.S.-based presence to serve hyperscale and AI infrastructure partners more directly. Scintil is actively hiring across engineering, operations, and customer integration roles to support increasing product demand and enable high-volume delivery.

    MLCommons Releases MLPerf Inference v5.1 Benchmark Results

    Today, MLCommons announced new results for its MLPerf Inference v5.1 benchmark suite, tracking the momentum of the AI community and its new capabilities, models, and hardware and software systems.

    To view the results for MLPerf Inference v5.1, visit the Datacenter and Edge benchmark results pages.

    The MLPerf Inference benchmark suite is designed to measure how quickly systems can run AI models across a variety of workloads. The open-source and peer-reviewed suite performs system performance benchmarking in an architecture-neutral, representative, and reproducible manner, creating a level playing field for competition that drives innovation, performance, and energy efficiency for the entire industry. It provides critical technical information for customers who are procuring and tuning AI systems.

    This round of MLPerf Inference results sets a record for the number of participants submitting systems for benchmarking at 27. Those submissions include systems using five newly-available processors and improved versions of AI software frameworks. The v5.1 suite introduces three new benchmarks that further challenge AI systems to perform at their peak against modern workloads.

    “The pace of innovation in AI is breathtaking,” said Scott Wasson, Director of Product Management at MLCommons. “The MLPerf Inference working group has aggressively built new benchmarks to keep pace with this progress. As a result, Inference 5.1 features several new benchmark tests, including DeepSeek-R1 with reasoning, and interactive scenarios with tighter latency requirements for some LLM-based tests. Meanwhile, the submitters to MLPerf Inference 5.1 yet again have produced results demonstrating substantial performance gains over prior rounds.”

    Llama 2 70B GenAI Test

    The Llama 2 70B benchmark continues to be the most popular benchmark in the suite, with 24 submitters in this round.

    It also gives a clear picture of overall performance improvement in AI systems over time. In some scenarios, the best performing systems improved by as much as 50% over the best system in the 5.0 release just six months ago. This round saw another first: a submission of a heterogeneous system that used software to load-balance an inference workload across different types of accelerators.

    In response to demand from the community, this round expands the interactive scenario introduced in the previous version, which tests performance under lower latency constraints as required for agentic and other applications of LLMs. The interactive scenarios, now tested for multiple models, saw robust participation from submitters in version 5.1.

    Three New Tests Introduced

    MLPerf Inference v5.1 introduces three new benchmarks to the suite: DeepSeek-R1; Llama 3.1 8B; and Whisper Large V3.

    DeepSeek R1 is the first “reasoning model” to be added to the suite. Reasoning models are designed to tackle challenging tasks, using a multi-step process to break down problems into smaller pieces in order to produce higher quality responses.  The workload in the test incorporates prompts from five datasets covering mathematics problem-solving, general question answering, and code generation.

    “Reasoning models are an emerging and important area for AI models, with their own unique pattern of processing,” said Miro Hodak, MLPerf Inference working group co-chair. “It’s important to have real data to understand how reasoning models perform on existing and new systems, and MLCommons is stepping up to provide that data. And it’s equally important to thoroughly stress-test the current systems so that we learn their limits; DeepSeek R1 increases the difficulty level of the benchmark suite, giving us new and valuable information.”

    More information on the DeepSeek R1 benchmark can be found here.

    Llama 3.1 8B is a smaller LLM useful for tasks such as text summarization in both datacenter and edge scenarios. With the Inference 5.1 release, this model is replacing an older one (GPT-J) but retaining the same dataset, performing the same benchmark task but with a more contemporary model that better reflects the current state of the art. Llama 3.1 8B uses a large context length of 128,000 tokens, whereas GPT-J only used 2048. The test uses the CNN-DailyMail dataset, among the most popular publicly available for text summarization tasks. The Llama 3.1 8B benchmark supports both datacenter and edge systems, with custom workloads for each.

    More information on the Llama 3.1 8B benchmark can be found here.

    Whisper Large V3 is an open-source speech recognition model built on a transformer-based encoder-decoder architecture. It features high accuracy and multilingual capabilities across a wide range of tasks, including transcription and translation. For the benchmark test it is paired with a modified version of the Librispeech audio dataset. The benchmark supports both datacenter and edge systems.

    “MLPerf Inference benchmarks are live and designed to capture the state of AI deployment across the industry,” said Frank Han, co-chair of the MLPerf Inference Working Group. “This round adds a speech-to-text model, reflecting the need to benchmark beyond large language models. Speech recognition combines language modeling with additional stages like acoustic feature extraction and segmentation, broadening the performance profile and stressing system aspects such as memory bandwidth, latency, and throughput. By including such workloads, MLPerf Inference offers a more holistic and realistic view of AI inference challenges.”

    More information on the Whisper Large V3 benchmark can be found here.

    The MLPerf Inference 5.1 benchmark received submissions from a total of 27 participating organizations: AMD, ASUSTek, Azure, Broadcom, Cisco, Coreweave, Dell, GATEOverflow, GigaComputing, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, KRAI, Lambda, Lenovo, MangoBoost, MiTac, Nebius, NVIDIA, Oracle, Quanta Cloud Technology, Red Hat Inc, Single Submitter: Amitash Nanda, Supermicro, TheStage AI, University of Florida, and Vultr.

    The results included tests for five newly-available accelerators:

    • AMD Instinct MI355X
    • Intel Arc Pro B60 48GB Turbo
    • NVIDIA GB300
    • NVIDIA RTX 4000 Ada-PCIe-20GB
    • NVIDIA RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

    “This is such an exciting time to be working in the AI community,” said David Kanter, head of MLPerf at MLCommons. “Between the breathtaking pace of innovation and the robust flow of new entrants, stakeholders who are procuring systems have more choices than ever. Our mission with the MLPerf Inference benchmark is to help them make well-informed choices, using trustworthy, relevant performance data for the workloads they care about the most. The field of AI is certainly a moving target, but that makes our work – and our effort to stay on the cutting edge – even more essential.”

    Kanter continued, “We would like to welcome our new submitters for version 5.1:  MiTac, Nebius, Single Submitter: Amitash Nanda, TheStage AI, University of Florida, and Vultr. And I would particularly like to highlight our two participants from academia: Amitash Nanda, and the team from the University of Florida. Both academia and industry have important roles to play in efforts such as ours to advance open, transparent, trustworthy benchmarks. In this round we also received two power submissions, a data center submission from Lenovo and an edge submission from GATEOverflow. MLPerf Power results combine performance results with power measurements to offer a true indication of power-efficient computing. We commend these participants for their submissions and invite broader MLPerf Power participation from the community going forward.”

    MLCommons is the world’s leader in AI benchmarking. An open engineering consortium supported by over 125 members and affiliates, MLCommons has a proven record of bringing together academia, industry, and civil society to measure and improve AI. The foundation for MLCommons began with the MLPerf benchmarks in 2018, which rapidly scaled as a set of industry metrics to measure machine learning performance and promote transparency of machine learning techniques. Since then, MLCommons has continued to use collective engineering to build the benchmarks and metrics required for better AI – ultimately helping to evaluate and improve the accuracy, safety, speed, and efficiency of AI technologies.