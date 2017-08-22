Machine Learning Technology: A Guide to Scaling Up and Out

What is it?

NVIDIA Tesla P100 GPU accelerator for PCIe-based servers, and NVIDIA NVLink-optimized servers

What does it do?

By tapping into the new NVIDIA PascalTM GPU architecture—an architecture that’s purpose-built for computers that embrace deep learning—these accelerators deliver the world’s fastest compute node. This higher performance dramatically increases throughput without increasing the cost.

Tech specs and further features

Enables a single node to replace half a rack of CPU nodes

Compute and data are integrated on the same package using Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate with HBM2 technology for 3X memory performance over the previous-generation on architecture

Pascal delivers more than 18.7 TeraFLOPS of FP16, 4.7 TeraFLOPS of double-precision, and 9.3 TeraFLOPS of single-precision performance

A server node with NVIDIA NVLink can interconnect up to eight Tesla P100s at 5X the bandwidth of PCIe.

A single GPU-accelerated node powered by four Tesla P100s interconnected with PCIe replaces up to 32 CPU nodes

Applications can scale beyond the GPUs physical memory limit to almost limitless levels without losing performance, thanks to simpler programming and computing performance tuning.

How will it help me?

Instead of focusing efforts on managing data movements, developers are free to focus more on tuning for performance. Essentially, with a reduction in time to results from months to days you’ll be able to do more, in less me, and save money while you’re at it.

NVIDIA NVLink