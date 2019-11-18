Cloud Adoption for HPC: Trends and Opportunities

In this podcast, the Radio Free HPC team catches up with Jessi Lanum, a veteran of the SC19 Student Cluster Competition, for an insider peek on what it’s like to compete for cluster competition glory. “For the few of you who are not already fans of these events, here’s the lowdown: 16 student teams representing universities from around the world have been working their brains out designing, building, and tuning clusters provided by their sponsors. They can use as much hardware as they want, the only limitation is that their systems can’t use more than 3,000 watts during the competition.” [READ MORE…]