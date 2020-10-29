GIGABYTE Releases Motherboards for AMD Platform

Introduction to the MZ71-CE0 and MZ71-CE1:

The new The new MZ71-CE0 and MZ71-CE1 both support dual AMD EPYC 7002 or 7001 series processors up to 280W. Given the E-ATX form factor, each CPU has 8 DIMMs supporting DDR4 memory up to 128GB per DIMM and 3200MHz in 8-channels. All storage drives and expansion slots support PCIe Gen 3, but if 2nd Gen 7002 processors are used then PCIe Gen 4 is supported in the M.2 slot and one PCIe slot (slot_6). As far as storage, both boards have 4 x SATA ports, 3 x SlimSAS ports (for 12 SATA or 3 NVME drives), 1 x M.2 slot, and 2 x NVMe ports. This configuration allows for a mix of fast NVMe drives, large capacity SATA drives, and a M.2 NVMe drive as a boot or local cache drive. Rounding it out are five PCIe Gen 3 x16 slots, which includes slot_6 that supports PCIe Gen 4.