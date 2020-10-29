Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest HPC news and analysis.
GIGABYTE Releases Motherboards for AMD Platform

Taipei, Taiwan, October 29, 2020 – GIGABYTE Technology, (TWSE: 2376), a high-performance servers and workstations company, today announced two new server motherboards extending the diversity of boards for dual 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ 7002 series processors allowing for demanding multi-threaded applications used in AI, scientific computations, and more. The MZ71-CE0 and MZ71-CE1 are very similar to the MZ72-HB0, which is more feature rich and has support for PCIe Gen 4 for all NVMe drives and expansion slots. The new budget oriented boards focus more on PCIe Gen 3 but do offer some PCIe Gen 4 support, while they differ only in the Ethernet controller bandwidth.
Introduction to the MZ71-CE0 and MZ71-CE1:
The new MZ71-CE0 and MZ71-CE1 both support dual AMD EPYC 7002 or 7001 series processors up to 280W. Given the E-ATX form factor, each CPU has 8 DIMMs supporting DDR4 memory up to 128GB per DIMM and 3200MHz in 8-channels. All storage drives and expansion slots support PCIe Gen 3, but if 2nd Gen 7002 processors are used then PCIe Gen 4 is supported in the M.2 slot and one PCIe slot (slot_6). As far as storage, both boards have 4 x SATA ports, 3 x SlimSAS ports (for 12 SATA or 3 NVME drives), 1 x M.2 slot, and 2 x NVMe ports. This configuration allows for a mix of fast NVMe drives, large capacity SATA drives, and a M.2 NVMe drive as a boot or local cache drive. Rounding it out are five PCIe Gen 3 x16 slots, which includes slot_6 that supports PCIe Gen 4.
LAN Connectivity:
To differentiate for use cases and budgets, GIGABYTE has made the two new boards with either fast dual 10Gb/E LAN ports in the MZ71-CE0 or more cost-effective dual 1Gb/E in the MZ71-CE1.
Remote and Multiple Server Management:
As part of GIGABYTE’s value proposition, GIGABYTE provides GIGABYTE Management Console (GMC) for BMC server management via a web browser based platform. Whether for server monitoring, updating BIOS and firmware, or remote management, GMC delivers. Additionally, GIGABYTE Server Management (GSM) software is free to download and used to monitor and manage multiple servers. GMC and GSM offer great value while reducing license and customer maintenance costs.
