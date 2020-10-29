Intersect360 Research Announces Nov. 4 Pre-SC20 HPC and AI Market Update Webinar

SUNNYVALE, CA—October 29, 2020 — HPC and hyperscale analyst firm Intersect360 Research has announced that CEO Addison Snell will present the latest research and insights for the HPC market at a free webinar on Wednesday, November 4 at 12pm EST / 9am PST.

This pre-SC20 webinar will include an up-to-date overview of the latest data and insights from Intersect360 Research, along with views on what to watch for at this year’s virtual Supercomputing conference. The 90-minute webinar will include a one-hour presentation plus 30 minutes of Q&A.

Topics will include updated market estimates based on the state of COVID-19: what areas of the HPC market are doing well, what areas are struggling, and how much of a bounce-back to expect in 2021; the complete cloud ecosystem for HPC, including SaaS, outsourcing, and managed services contracts outside the “cloud” budget; the processor wars, and how competition is evolving beyond the metrics of market share; and the evolution of AI—where it overlaps with HPC, and where it doesn’t.

“2020 has brought significant market changes to the HPC industry compared to where we thought we’d be a year ago,” says Snell. “As analysts, it’s our job to be on top of the HPC market in times like these, and we are. Intersect360 Research continues to update our guidance in response to changing market trends as they happen.”

The Intersect360 Research Pre-SC20 HPC and AI market update will take place via Zoom, and a recording of the session will be available afterward. Registration is required for both the live session and to view the recording; attendees may register at https://www.intersect360.com/sc20.

source: Intersect360 Research