RISC-V International Announces Agenda for the 3rd Annual RISC-V Summit

The RISC-V International Association has announced the online program for the RISC-V Summit 2020 to be held Tuesday, Dec. 8 to Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. Here’s a link for conference registration.

The RISC-V Summit brings together innovators, academics and business leaders to discuss the latest developments in the RISC-V ecosystem and dive deeper into collaboration and commercialization opportunities.

The virtual event will allow the global RISC-V community to come together, while delivering the same high-quality content as previous in-person events. Leading technology companies and research institutions will share notable product updates, projects and implementations, and discuss how the RISC-V ISA is driving the next generation of hardware, software and IP. The event will also feature an online exhibition hall and networking opportunities. Speakers for the RISC-V Summit include executives from Andes Technology, Alibaba, the CHIPS Alliance, Google, IBM, NXP Semiconductors, OneSpin Solutions, RedHat, Seagate, SiFive, Western Digital and more.

The Members Only Day, which is being held a day prior to the conference on Monday, Dec. 7, will give RISC-V International members the opportunity to connect, share updates around working group activities, network and more.

RISC-V Summit activities are as follows:

Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 – RISC-V International member companies will gather for a day of sessions focused on the future direction of the organization.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 8-9, 2020 – The main conference will take place on these two days, with keynotes in the morning followed by breakout sessions, tutorials and more.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 – The last day of the RISC-V Summit will include technical tutorials highlighting RISC-V implementations across a variety of industries.

The three-day conference will feature keynote presentations with industry pioneers highlighting the continued rapid expansion of the RISC-V ecosystem, showcasing how RISC-V is disrupting the semiconductor industry. Please note keynotes presentations will be announced in the coming weeks. For the latest agenda updates and schedule, please visit: https://tmt.knect365.com/risc-v-summit/agenda/1/.

