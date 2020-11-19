Atos Launches HPC Software Suites

Paris, November 19, 2020 – Atos today announces its new HPC Software Suites designed to enable users to better manage their supercomputing environments, optimize performance and reduce energy consumption. These software suites can be used on Atos’ BullSequana X supercomputer product line. HPC Software Suites includes: Smart Data Management Suite, Smart Energy Management Suite, Smart Performance Management Suite and Smart Management Center xScale.

With the new era of exascale computing on the horizon, the Smart Management Center xScale eases configuration tasks, cluster deployment and operation at large scale, bringing the necessary capability and flexibility needed for exascale environments.

In addition to enabling its clients to manage their supercomputers effectively and efficiently, Smart Energy Management Suite is used to manage energy whilst optimizing performance, to ensure that their HPC system is as energy efficient as possible with a limited carbon footprint.

Atos’ HPC Software Suites are leveraging artificial intelligence by using machine learning algorithms to provide enhanced functionality and performance. Atos also supports users run, manage and get the most out of AI-augmented simulations with add-on Atos AI software solutions, which enable users to rapidly build and deploy new artificial intelligence applications, better extract value from the most complex data, thereby accelerating time-to-market.

“These new comprehensive software suites are the result of Atos’ extensive experience in deploying large-scale supercomputers, combined with its continued investment in R&D and commitment to deliver energy-efficient solutions to meet our client’s decarbonization objectives. We’re proud that this year we have 30 supercomputers in the TOP500, including JUWELS as the most energy-efficient supercomputer worldwide” said Agnès Boudot, Senior Vice President, Head of HPC & Quantum at Atos. “Atos’ HPC Software Suites are enabling users to immediately unlock the power of their supercomputer and reap the benefits, by improving management, boosting performance and reducing energy consumption, even in the most challenging environments, now with support all the way up to exascale.”

Atos’ HPC Software Suites are readily available from today.

source: Atos