Projects Picked for Gauss Centre’s Hawk and JUWELS HPC Systems in the 24th Large-Scale Call

Berlin – The Gauss Centre for Supercomputing (GCS) Scientific Steering Committee just approved 16 new scientifically demanding simulation projects during its 24th call for large-scale projects. Representing scientific disciplines ranging from fluid mechanics to elementary particle physics, the projects all leverage Germany’s leading highperformance computing (HPC) resources to help solve some of humanity’s most challenging scientific challenges.

Eleven of this call’s awardees will be able to use their allocations on the two newest GCS supercomputers—system Hawk, located at the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) and the JUWELS Booster module available at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre (JSC).

Both systems were installed through the course of 2020, and due to delays brought on due to the COVID-19 pandemic, came fully online in time for the 24th call. HLRS will be hosting 3 of the Large-Scale projects and JSC will host 8. The remaining five projects will be running on HPC system SuperMUC-NG located at the Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (LRZ). In total, GCS is providing 1.4 billion compute hours during this cycle.

The 16 approved projects represent both long-time collaborators with the GCS facilities as well as new faces. Long-time collaborator and RWTH Aachen researcher Dr. Matthias Meinke received 780 million core hours on the Hawk system to explore methods for reducing noise in turbines as part of his project, “Analysis of noise reduction by porous material, particulate flows and hot gas ingress in turbine wheel spaces.” First-time GCS awardee Professor Claudia Draxl of the Humboldt Universität zu Berlin was awarded 48 million core hours on the SuperMUC-NG system for advanced condensed matter physics research in her project, “Composition and Structure of beta-Ga2O3(001) under Realistic (T, p) Conditions.” Professor Marcus Müller from the University of Göttingen received 9,884 EFLOPS (for a detailed explanation of EFLOPS, click here) on the new JUWELS Booster system to study polymer design in his project, “The role of grain boundaries for the self-assembly of cylinder-forming copolymers into polymer membranes.”

“In the 24th call, we feel confident that the steering committee once again selected a diverse mix of highly challenging research projects representing a broad range of scientific disciplines and institutions,” said Dr. Claus-Axel Müller, Managing Director of GCS. “We are very happy to offer users new and old the chance to accelerate their respective research projects with our newest HPC systems, and will continue to provide intensive training and user support to ensure that these researchers spend more time solving scientific problems and less time navigating our systems.”

For a full list of awarded projects with the 24th GCS Large-Scale Call, click here.