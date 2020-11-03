Registration Open for Hyperion Research HPC Market Update at Virtual SC20

HPC industry analyst firm Hyperion Research will hold annual HPC Market Update Briefing during the SC20 conference on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 starting at noon Eastern Time. The event will include an hour-long presentation followed by a half hour of audience Q&A.

To register, go to: https://hyperionresearch.com/register-virtual-briefing/

Those who register receive an email with instructions for the video conference. The Market Update also will be recorded and made available to registrants within a week after the event.

Those with questions or need more information contact jeansorensen@hyperionres.com.