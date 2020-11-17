At SC20: XTREME-D Launches AI Gateway on AXXE-L

Palo Alto, CA, Nov. 16, 2020 – HPC Cloud company XTREME-D today announced AI Gateway, which simplifies the process of building a deep neural network (DNN). The product is currently available in Japan and will be integrated into XTREME-D’s flagship product, AXXE-L by XTREME-D, and be available worldwide next quarter (for more information, see this recent interview with XTREME-D).
AI Gateway provides users with the flexibility to use either local or external environments to build their DNN without requiring knowledge of Docker and Singularity commands, and eliminates the need to master the mechanics of cloud bursting.
AXXE-L was initially launched under code name XTREME-Stargate in November 2019 and was renamed AXXE-L by XTREME-D in June 2020. AXXE-L provides cloud access via a bare metal-based shared supercomputing service, allowing users to spin up HPC clusters in just a few minutes. The unique HPC cloud platform extends on-premise capacity to the cloud by providing the latest hardware, software, data sets, and professional services.
AI workflows often rely on DNNs for their learning and reasoning processes. Building a DNN initially requires a lot of trial and error, and is therefore most convenient to do in a local environment. But once a DNN has been built with parameter optimization and extensive training, it is impractical to run it locally and far preferable to use an external computing environment. AI Gateway provides the flexibility to use either a local or an external computing environment, depending on the work to be done and the scale of the data analysis. AI Gateway greatly simplifies the process of building a DDN by removing the need to learn Docker and Singularity commands in order to transition between environments.
XTREME-D is working with Lenovo Enterprise Solutions in Japan, along with its other reseller partners, to bundle AI Gateway with Lenovo servers within the country. This allows users to try the product, while also providing an opportunity for XTREME-D to obtain customer feedback. AI Gateway currently operates via a browser-based portal, but will be fully integrated into AXXE-L in Q1 2021.
XTREME-D is well-known in Japan for architecting technical computing in the cloud, initially pioneering a way to build inexpensive HPC clusters in just 10 minutes without specialized skills or knowledge. The company will celebrate its six-year anniversary in Q1 2021 with an official launch of AXXE-L by XTREME- D in the United States. Concurrently, XTREME-D’s first US-based data center will come online through an expansion of its data center partnership with Digital Realty, a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. Digital Realty will provide bare metal infrastructure for AXXE-L by XTREME-D customers in the US at its Ashburn, VA facility.
“We are very excited to be working with the XTREME-D team in the United States as well, building on our Japan data center services for their platform,” said Omer Wilson, Vice President of Marketing, Asia Pacific at Digital Realty. “We look forward to further extending our collaboration with XTREME-D across PlatformDIGITAL globally, and bringing value to both our organizations andour customers.”
XTREME-D also announced a key customer win in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. The company has deployed AXXE-L by XTREME-D at its Research and Innovation Center in order to execute large-scale, high-speed calculations for various kinds of research and development simulations for its products. AXXE-L is offered in three flavors, a Shared Plan, a Dedicated Plan, and a Private Plan, and MHI has chosen the latter, installing AXXE-L software on its own hardware. XTREME-D provided customization to enable interoperability and integration with MHI’s existing system.
“We’re proud to claim MHI as our newest customer,” said Naoki Shibata, Founder and CEO of XTREME- D. “Since its official launch in November 2019, we can count both enterprises and national laboratories as AXXE-L customers.” Riken National Laboratory is currently using the product for medical drug discovery simulation, including deep learning for manipulating input data, and KEK, a Japanese High Energy Accelerator Research Organization similar to CERN, is using it for Cryo-EM. Applied Tech, a civil engineering firm using CFD simulation for disaster recovery, recently upgraded to AXXE-L from a prior XTREME-D product in order to achieve greater performance and the ability to access AXXE-L’s IaaS fixed monthly subscription model.
Visit XTREME-D’s virtual booth at SC20 to learn more and attend their Exhibitor Forum presentation on “HPC in the Cloud for the Masses” on November 17 at 1pm EST in Track 9.
source: XTREME-D
