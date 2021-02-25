Supercomputing Frontiers Europe Announces Virtual Event July 19-23

Supercomputing Frontiers Europe’s annual conference will be a free, online event and is scheduled for July 19-23, 2021. Featuring virtual ICM seminars on HPC and computational science, it will be broadcast from Warsaw, Poland.

Topics for SCFE21 will be: special architectures, storage class memory, hybrid cloud/HPC, smart systems, hybrid quantum computing and HPC, omics and systems biology, convergence of HPC, AI and big data, semantic and graph methods. The program will include streams featuring selected achievements in India and Africa. The event is designed to provide an open space for the HPC community to interact and exchange ideas.

Last year’s virtual event drew more than 1100 registrations from more than 60 countries.

SCFE 2021 paper submission is now open and the closing date is May 16, 2021. Submitted papers will undergo peer review and will be evaluated based on originality, significance, technical soundness, and clarity of exposition. Authors of accepted papers will be invited by the SCFE2021 program committee to publish their paper (after further independent review) in a special issue of the international journal Supercomputing Frontiers and Innovations.

“We are convinced that Supercomputing Frontiers Europe 2021 will maintain the highest standards established in all previous events. Our new initiative called Virtual ICM Seminars enabled us to host seminars by such outstanding luminaries as Hiroaki Kitano (Systems Biology Institute, Tokyo), Stephen Wolfram (Founder & CEO, Wolfram Research) or Alan Edelman (creator of Julia language, MIT). We will continue to seek ideas that have potential to change the course of supercomputing and we will focus on the newest global trends and substantial innovations,” said Dr. Marek Michalewicz, committee chair and Supercomputing Frontiers conferences creator.