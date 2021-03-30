Penguin Computing Announces DeepData Storage with Red Hat Ceph Storage and Seagate

Fremont, CA – March 30, 2021 – Penguin Computing, Inc., a high-performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI) and enterprise data center solutions company, today announced it has collaborated with Red Hat and Seagate Technology to unveil its DeepData solution with Red Hat Ceph Storage, a high performance, software-defined storage solution optimized for scale, throughput and cost-effectiveness.

Every year, organizations are creating larger quantities of unstructured data, making it difficult to keep up. There is growing demand for data to feed AI systems to improve decision making, customer experiences and deliver new services. Additionally, image and video files are increasing in quality, quantity and size while the continued growth of IoT and edge devices is accelerating an influx of unstructured data. According to ESG research, traditional storage solutions limit business agility and complicate management1, unlike a workload optimized software-defined architecture that can be tuned for I/O profiles. Organizations need a way to scale storage without increasing cost, head count or security issues while adapting to modern data management modalities that accelerate time to value.

The Penguin Computing DeepData solution with Red Hat Ceph Storage is built upon capacity and workload-optimized server and storage building blocks and software-defined storage technologies to provide a scale-out, data-resilient solution that can quickly grow with expanding data requirements. The DeepData solution can be integrated into existing bare-metal, containerized, virtual or cloud environments. It can be deployed as a stand-alone solution or in combination with other Penguin Computing solutions for data, HPC, AI/analytics and cloud to provide an end-to-end workload driven environment. The DeepData solution is solving the market challenge of tackling platform complexity by leveraging software-defined architectures on workload tested platforms, and providing expert users direct access to emerging technologies.

“Through our work with Red Hat and Seagate, the DeepData solution is accelerating adoption of software-defined architectures by delivering a proven and tested turn-key enterprise solution,” said Kevin Tubbs, Ph.D., and senior vice president, Strategic Solutions Group at Penguin Computing, a division of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH). “Incredibly scalable with security measures built-in and able to support workloads driven by large amounts of data, our DeepData solution is designed to leverage high capacity, cost-effective enterprise storage solutions that meet the needs of tomorrow’s data sets – with no single point of failure.”

“Red Hat Ceph Storage provides a robust data storage solution that can support data, no matter the format or origin, while significantly lowering the cost of storing enterprise data,” said Mike Piech, vice president and general manager, Cloud Storage and Data Services at Red Hat. “Our collaboration with Penguin Computing offers customers a broader choice for a scale-out data resilient solution that can quickly grow with their varying data requirements, helping them move to market faster.”

“Seagate has participated in extensive testing with Penguin Computing and Red Hat to optimize the storage performance of DeepData using the Seagate Exos E 5U84 storage array while providing high-capacity cost-effective storage,” said Jeff Bogacz, global vice president of sales, emerging markets at Seagate. “We look forward to delivering this solution to customers with Penguin Computing.”

DeepData solution key benefits and features include:

Highly-available enterprise storage building blocks with no single-point of failure.

Multi-exabyte scalable storage designed to meet data growth challenges.

Distributed data protection across the entire storage environment so that data is always accessible.

Enterprise security features that provide at-rest and end-to-end encryption, and Active Directory, Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP), and Keystone authorization and authentication.

With the launch of Penguin Computing’s four dedicated technology practices, DeepData is an integral part of the Data Practice which delivers modern data architectures that leverage rapidly evolving open hardware combined with the stability, utility and flexibility of innovative software architectures. LiveData and ActiveData round out the Data Practice solution offerings.