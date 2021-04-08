Hyperion Research Previews May HPC User Forum

Hyperion Research today announced the near-final agenda for the upcoming HPC User Forum meeting, a virtual three-day event to be held May 11-13 for Western Hemisphere participants and May 12-14 for those in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Updates will be posted here.

Major topics and speakers confirmed to date are:

Exascale Computing:

Brookhaven National Laboratory — Frank Alexander

Exascale Computing Program (ECP) — Doug Kothe

UK Exascale & Catalyst — Mark Parsons

HPC Sites:

KAUST — Jysoo Lee

CINECA — Sanzio Bassini

CSC – Finland — Pekka Manninen

Czech Hydrometeorological Institute — Radmila Brožková

High Performance Computing Center, Stuttgart — Bastian Koller

Los Alamos National Laboratory — Gary Grider

National Energy Scientific Research Center — Tina Declerck

Pawsey Supercomputing Centre — Mark Stickells

UK Meteorological Office (UK MET) — Richard Lawrence

Covid-19 Research:

National Science Foundation — Manish Parashar

UCSD — Rommie Amaro

Cerfacs — Florent Duchaine

Université Pierre et Marie Curie — Jean-Philip Piquemal

University of Chicago — Gregory Voth

Processors:

Argonne National Laboratory (processor comparisons) — Venkat Vishwanath

University of Bristol (Isambard-2) — Simon McIntosh-Smith

Storage Panel:

Seagate — Henry Newman (moderator)

Hyperion Research — Mark Nossokoff

Innovative Tech Panel — Hyperion Research Earl Joseph (moderator)

In addition, Hyperion Research will present an update on the global HPC market, including the company’s newest forecasts and highlights of recent studies. As usual, Hyperion Research CEO Dr. Earl Joseph will moderate a vendor panel session on innovative technologies. Registration is here.

Interested persons are invited to attend HPC User Forum meetings.

The HPC User Forum was established in 1999 to promote the health of the global HPC industry and address issues of common concern to users (www.hpcuserforum.com). The organization is directed by a volunteer Steering Committee of users from government, industry and academia, and is operated for the users by market analyst firm Hyperion Research. There are two meetings a year in the United States and two meetings annually in international locations.