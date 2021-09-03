SC21 to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination for In-Person Attendees

Following are excepts from a statement released yesterday by Bronis de Supinski, general chair of SC21, to be held in St. Louis in November. The requirement of proof of COVID-19 vaccination for in-person attendees is a change from the conference’s pandemic policy as of August 16, when we interviewed de Supinski.

“As we prepare to reconvene in-person again, the health and safety of all SC21 attendees continues to be the number-one priority. We continue to monitor trends and changes regarding the pandemic, and have further enhanced our health and safety guidelines. We will now require all in-person participants provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Stay tuned for details on the vaccine verification process in the near future for individuals and organizations to prepare accordingly.

“These measures add to our existing health and safety guidelines, which include:

Face Coverings: St. Louis currently requires those ages five and older to wear masks in indoor public spaces and on public transportation and SC21 may enforce additional requirements to align with CDC guidelines for masking and social distancing at the time of the meeting.

Social Distancing: Space planning in all meeting rooms will enable the practice of social distancing.

Hygiene: Sanitization products will be readily available.

Cleaning: Our conference home – the America’s Center – has earned the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s (GBAC) STAR Facility Accreditation for their commitment to ensuring a clean, safe, and healthy environment for everyone within the facility.

“For those of you who will be attending remotely, we are preparing a robust conference experience – from exhibits and workshops, to the keynote and panels. Please review the Remote Participation FAQ and the SC21 Registration page for the most up to date information.

“We will continue to follow the recommended international, national, and local safety protocols for in-person events and you can find complete and updated details on the Coronavirus & SC page.”