Scality Awarded U.S. Patent for Hyperscale Data Protection  

SAN FRANCISCO – Sept. 22, 2021 – Scality, maker of distributed file systems and object storage solutions, has been awarded a patent designed to empower customers to recover from disasters or ransomware attacks with increased precision. It provides the technical basis for enabling snapshots at massive scale, with the ability to capture billions of files in a single snapshot, with more capacity of traditional NAS file systems by orders of magnitude.

Ransomware attacks now occur an average of every 11 seconds globally. Snapshot technology is useful as part of a comprehensive ransomware recovery strategy, especially as large enterprises with massive data capacities are susceptible to these attacks. However, while most snapshot technology works reasonably well at normal levels of capacity and scale, it’s not viable for massive numbers of files and high frequency of snapshots necessary for today and tomorrow’s needs. Scality’s patented snapshot technology enables scale for the new world of billions of files and massive multi-petabyte data requirements. This will enable data management solutions that are more reliable, efficient and easy to use at petabyte scale.

This patent validates and builds upon Scality’s decade-long track record of innovation, including:

Distributed solutions that grow without limit and are inherently redundant to provide incredible resiliency.

Advanced data protection solutions: Scality was an early leader in providing self-healing, erasure-coding and advanced capabilities including file system and object storage versioning, data immutability and volume protection.

Advanced data availability solutions: Scality delivers innovations in multi-site storage that provides continuous data availability under all conditions, with zero Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO), and the lowest possible storage overhead.

Multicloud data management: Scality was the first to introduce a multicloud data management software solution (Zenko), which is used across Scality’s products and in third-party storage and cloud solutions.

Giorgio Regni, chief technology officer, Scality, said: “Scality’s continued innovation in data protection and data management technology advances the state of the art in the storage industry and more importantly, provides the foundation for new and enhanced products. Our customers can feel confident that our solutions are making data management more reliable and efficient than ever before.”

Randy Kerns, senior strategist and analyst, The Evaluator Group, said: “Protecting customer data in a world of increasing malware, ransomware and other cybersecurity threats is critical for data storage providers. Scality continues to push the envelope with innovations for protecting data at massive scale, as demonstrated by its new U.S. patent for snapshot technology. This promises to be a key foundation for enabling future ransomware protection solutions.”

About Scality

Scality storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA, Scality ’s approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC.