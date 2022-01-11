HPC Cluster Management Software Company Bright Computing Acquired by NVIDIA

HPC cluster management software company Bright Computing has been acquired by GPU powerhouse NVIDIA. Used by more than 700 companies, Bright Cluster Manager is now part of NVIDIA’s software stack for accelerated computing.

The companies declined to disclose the terms of the deal other than to say that Bright’s employees will join NVIDIA.

“We’ve been working with Bright for more than a decade as they integrated their software with our GPUs, networking, CUDA and most recently DGX systems,” wrote Charlie Boyle, Nvidia VP/GM of DGX System, in a blog announcing the deal. “Now we see an opportunity to combine our system software capabilities to make HPC data centers easier to buy, build and operate, creating a much larger future for HPC.”

Bright Computing, founded in 2009 and headquartered in Amsterdam, include Boeing, NASA, Johns Hopkins University and Siemens on its customer list.

Bright Cluster Manager is designed to automate administration for clusters ranging from a handful or hundreds of thousands of servers. It supports Arm and x86 CPUs, NVIDIA GPUs and Kubernetes containers, and it can run at the edge, in the data center and across public or hybrid clouds, according to Boyle.

He also said NVIDIA plans to take Bright’s software to more markets while Bright software and customer support “will enhance our growing NVIDIA DGX and data center businesses.”

Boyle cited NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang’s statements that “the combination of HPC, accelerated computing and AI has spawned ‘an industrial HPC era,’” with “clusters … at the heart of HPC’s scale-out style of computing, born in supercomputing centers and increasingly going mainstream to support AI.”