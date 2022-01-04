LEESBURG, Va., Jan. 04, 2022 — Quantum Computing Inc. (the “Company” or “QCI”) (Nasdaq: QUBT) has appointed renowned business and technology leader William J. McGann, Ph.D. as Chief Operating and Technology Officer (COO/CTO) responsible for technical and product engineering. He will lead QCI’s quantum software initiatives. McGann previously served on QCI’s board of directors.

McGann brings over 30 years of executive leadership, technology, and science experience, strengthened by an underlying passion for turning emerging technology into practical solutions for solving some of the world’s greatest challenges. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the advancement of research and technology development and has authored over 70 research proposals for the U.S. government, dozens of scientific publications, and 26 patents in the areas of nuclear, chemical and biological detection technologies.

“It is an honor and a privilege to join the QCI team to support the execution of the business growth strategy,” said McGann. “As a leader, I look forward to establishing an exciting, fast-paced business rhythm that is customer-focused and leading through innovation. We will aspire to be the best in all that we do and endeavor to become the preeminent leader in delivering quantum solutions to the market that advance customer business and application outcomes.”

McGann will be responsible for QCI’s technology innovation and product engineering. In this role, he will be charged with overseeing and managing QCI’s technology development and research efforts.

“We are fortunate to have Bill join QCI as an executive to lead our quantum technology and engineering efforts,” said Robert Liscouski, chairman, president, and CEO of QCI. “Bill brings a vast and deep knowledge of quantum technology with a stellar track record of identifying and productizing breakout technology for highly successful commercialization. Bill and I have worked together in the past, and frankly, he simply is the best at bringing technology innovation to the real world.”

“QCI’s ability to attract world-class talent like Dr. McGann demonstrates that we are on the right path to becoming the industry’s leading quantum software development company,” Liscouski continued. “Bill’s breadth of experience and success in both the commercial and government markets gives us the edge we need to continue outpacing our competition. His experience and focus on software development processes, research and building relationships with our hardware partners will ensure that QCI’s products and services meet the market needs, and I look forward to working closely with Bill to further develop our software engineering team with the skills and talent to continue our success.”

McGann previously served as Chief Technology Officer for the Security, Detection and Automation business of Leidos Corp., a civil, defense, health, and intelligence innovator. In this role, he focused on the creation of innovative customer solutions driven by a strong portfolio of physics, chemistry and software-based products. Over the course of his professional career, McGann has held numerous business and technology leadership positions, including founder of the first explosives trace detection company, Ion Track Instruments; CTO for GE Security; VP of engineering for United Technologies Fire and Security; CEO and board member of Implant Sciences Corp.; and CTO at L3Harris Technologies, Security and Detection Systems Division.

McGann received his Ph.D. in Chemical Physics from University of Connecticut and holds undergraduate degrees in both chemistry and biology.