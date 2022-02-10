SK Telecom Teams with Equinix on Quantum Cryptography Network Protection

Feb. 10, 2022: SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) of South Korea today announced an agreement with digital infrastructure company Equinix to expand the quantum business including ‘QKD as a Service (QaaS)’ in Korean and overseas markets. The companies agreed to build a QKD environment in Equinix’s SL1 data center located in Sangam-dong, Seoul, using Equinix interconnection and digital services.

The companies said QaaS will provide quantum cryptography protection for private enterprise networks that connect a company’s headquarters, offices and data centers on a subscription basis. By offering enhanced network security, QaaS is expected to become an essential service for companies that use data centers, enabling them to safeguard their business against increasing cybersecurity risks.

So far, QKD has been mainly applied to backbone services of mobile operators. With the application of QKD to Equinix’s data center, SKT successfully expands the use of QKD to data center interconnection services.

Going forward, the two companies will also work to create synergies in the future data center business by leveraging Equinix’s extensive knowhow in data center operation and SKT’s expertise in quantum cryptography, convergence security and fixed & mobile telecommunication technologies.

“As companies increasingly transform digitally, cyber attacks are becoming more sophisticated. Digital leaders need a robust digital infrastructure to navigate today’s threats and stay ahead of what’s next. The addition of SKT’s QaaS to the Equinix ecosystem will further protect businesses and help them be better prepared to address future risks,” said Chris Jang, Managing Director of Equinix Korea.

“This MOU will mark the first step to creating valuable business synergies between SKT and Equinix. By combining our respective strengths, we will be able to gain leadership in the future data center business,” said Ha Min-yong, Vice President and Head of Innovation Suite at SKT.