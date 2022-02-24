Woman in Data Science Worldwide Conference to Be Held March 7

Women in Data Science will hold its conference on Monday, March 7, 2022, a technical conference featuring outstanding women doing exceptional work in data science and related fields, in a variety of domains. For more information about the conference, refer to our website: widsconference.org

The WiDS Worldwide conference is a hybrid event, taking place in-person at Stanford University and online. Tickets for the in-person conference are sold out, except for a limited number of tickets for academia/non-profit/government.

WiDS Worldwide online will include a broadcast of the WiDS Worldwide conference sessions, workshops, a career expo, and networking. The creer expo provides an opportunity to connect with recruiters and hiring managers from the WiDS Worldwide sponsor organizations.

There is a limited number of free registrations available for students*. Register soon to secure your spot. Here is the virtual conference schedule.