@HPCpodcast: The GTC Cornucopia

Last week’s rendition of NVIDIA’s bi-annual GTC extravaganza unveiled a raft of new HPC/AI announcements, the latest public performance of a company in its prime led by a leather-clad CEO generally regarded as a master marketer.

Ok, roll your eyes at that gushing statement if you like, but it reflects the sentiment of Wall Street, which pushed NVIDIA stock up 10 percent the day CEO Jensen Huang delivered his GTC keynote, and of most (if not all) in the HPC industry analyst community.

In this episode of the @HPCpodcast, Shahin and Doug review what was unveiled at GTC22, related vendor strategies, advances in the industry and the geopolitics of semiconductors.

