MemVerge Announces Memory Machine Cloud Edition and Memory Viewer for CXL

MILPITAS, Calif. – August 2, 2022 – Big memory software company MemVerge today announced general availability of two new software products, Memory Machine Cloud Edition and Memory Viewer.

Memory Machine Cloud Edition software uses patented ZeroIO memory snapshot technology and cloud service orchestration to checkpoint long-running applications and allow customers to use spot instances, which MemVerge said can can reduce cloud cost by up to 70 percent. Over time, Memory Machine Cloud Edition is intended form the basis of an infrastructure cloud service enabling applications to run across a multi-cloud environment.

Memory Viewer software is designed to provide system administrators with information about DRAM, their most expensive and under-utilized asset. The average utilization of DRAM in hyperscaler data centers is approximately 40 percent, and the cost of memory is half of the cost of a server, according to MemVerge. “As the world enters the CXL era of peta-scale pooled memory, better visibility into the health, capacity and performance of memory infrastructure will become indispensable,” the company said. Memory Viewer topology maps and heat maps provide system administrators new insights into their memory infrastructure. The software is free and available now for download.

“These two new products help our customers solve their immediate memory challenges,” said Charles Fan, CEO and co-founder of MemVerge. “As CXL gets ready for take-off, Memory Machine and Memory Viewer are also the first memory auto-tiering software suite to support CXL. Working with our hardware partners, we have taken the first step towards CXL pooled memory.”

At Flash Memory Summit MemVerge is hosting a full-day CXL Forum featuring presentations from Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron, Marvell, Meta, Google, and other industry leaders. In booth #1040 the company is showing the progress of collaborations with server, storage, and networking products from Elastics.cloud, GigaIO, Liqid, Montage Technology, SMART Modular, Supermicro, and Xconn Technologies. Included are live demos of solutions consisting of CXL-compatible hardware and MemVerge software.

“System vendors and end-users want to see CXL technology in action and they can now see it live,” said Christopher Cox, vice-president of technology at Montage Technology. “In the MemVerge booth at Flash Memory Summit, Montage Technology will be providing a live demonstration of a Redis workload accessing a Montage CXL memory expansion card with DDR5 memory composed by MemVerge Memory Machine software.”