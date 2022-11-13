At SC22: New Offerings from NetApp-NVIDIA Partnership for Scalable, Flexible AI Deployments

Managers from two AI powerhouses, NVIDIA and NetApp, sat down with us to talk about the multi-year partnership between the two companies, along with its latest joint solutions, which are considerable.

From NetApp we have Firmware Engineer Chris Weber and from NVIDIA we have Shawn Kaiser, Senior Product Manager. They discuss a slew of advancements across AI-related hardware and software capabilities including joint activity around NVIDIA’s DGX SuperPOD along with BasePOD, an expansion of the POD program that offers flexible deployments and more options from NVIDIA partners like NetApp for additional storage solutions.