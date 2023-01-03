GIGABYTE Spins off Server Business Unit

January 3, 2023 ─ High-performance server and workstation vendor GIGABYTE Technology today announced its enterprise solutions division has officially been spun off from GIGABYTE and acts as an independent, wholly-owned GIGABYTE subsidiary. The new standalone company will be called Giga Computing Technology.

“The GIGABYTE board of directors reached the decision, both the parent company and its new subsidiary agreed that the transaction would create long-term value for GIGABYTE customers that rely on enterprise solutions, as well as the consumer market,” the company said. “This subsidiary creation is simply a group reorganization and will not have an impact on the daily and financial operations of the parent company.”

The company said GIGABYTE and Giga Computing have an agreement in place to maintain the same development and support for all GIGABYTE enterprise products and solutions for customers. These systems and products sold by Giga Computing will, for the time being, continue to use the GIGABYTE brand. At the same time, GIGABYTE will continue to drive its own growth in its consumer divisions for motherboards, GPUs, laptops, desktops, monitors, PC peripherals, and PC components, according to the company.

“GIGABYTE has been going through a transformation to elevate performance and return great value to our shareholders. This is just another extension of our long-term plan that will allow our enterprise solutions better react to market forces and to better tailor products to various markets,” said Daniel Hou, CEO of Giga Computing. “Although we go by a different name, we will continue operations as we always have, and our customers will continue all the same relationships and have high expectations from our well-established server business unit that offers a diverse product portfolio. We believe our announcement proves our commitment to creating long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

As two separate entities, the transaction allows both companies to:

Allocate capital and resources with greater efficiency and agility, focusing on core competencies, emerging markets, and high-growth opportunities;

Distinct identities for consumer and enterprise products under the GIGABYTE brand;

Improve leadership positions in the enterprise market and strengthen corporate culture;

Stress greater importance on portfolios, productivity, and business operations to accelerate revenue growth; and

Explore new manufacturing opportunities across the globe to produce goods in new and emerging markets

In return for the split, GIGABYTE will receive 83,360,000 common shares of Giga Computing at NTD $10 per share, and this was determined by the estimated value of the subsidiary at NTD $833,600,000.