Women in HPC Invites Early Career Poster Authors for ISC23

March 22, 2023 — The Women in HPC Planning Committee for ISC23 has announced that this year’s Early Career Posters for Women in HPC is now accepting submissions.

ISC will be held in Hamburg, German, May 21-25. The posters will be on display May 22 – 24 and will be the focal point for the Diversity Day Networking Reception, which will be held all day on May 23, 2023 at the conference site, Congress Center, Congressplatz 1, Hamburg.

Submissions are due April 3, 2023. More about the poster session is here. Those with questions should reach out to info@womeninhpc.org

WHPC said poster authors are welcome to submit their work on any and all aspects of high performance computing, including those related to work in diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Those who are successful will receive mentorship to ensure their experience is a success. Those wishing to submit must be able to attend in-person in order to take advantage of this event, including the opportunity to be a part of the networking reception. The posters are part of the main conference and will require a conference or exhibition pass to view.

You can see all of Women in HPC’s ISC23 plans here: https://womeninhpc.org/women-in-hpc-events/whpc-to-isc23