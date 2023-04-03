DOE/ASCR Picks 3 National Labs for HPC and Post-Exascale Software Sustainability

April 3, 2023 — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Science today announces the selection of six collaborations focused on scientific-software sustainability. DOE said the collaborations will explore the stewardship and improvement of the software ecosystem for high-performance and scientific computing, including the software ecosystem developed through the Exascale Computing Project (ECP), in order that the full potential of the current and future computing systems deployed by DOE can be realized.

The software ecosystem provides shared software packages, novel evaluation systems, and applications relevant to the science and engineering requirements of DOE.

The Office of Science said its “Advanced Scientific Computing Research (ASCR) program looks forward to working with these teams, and our entire community, to chart a path forward for leadership in scientific-software sustainability.” The collaborations are funded by ASCR Advanced Computing Technology and Facilities Divisions.