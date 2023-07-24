HPC News Bytes 20230724: Ultra Ethernet; Meta and Microsofts’ Llama LLM; 6G Wireless; Quantum for Grid Optimization

Sign up for our newsletter and get the latest big data news and analysis.
A happy summer Monday morning to you! Here’s this week’s HPC News Bytes podcast for 20230724, a quick (5:29) compendium of the most important news in HPC, AI, quantum and other advanced technologies. This week, Shahin and Doug discuss:

– Ultra Ethernet Consortium (UEC)

– Meta Microsoft Llama 2 Open Source AI large language model

– NTT and Tokyo Tech 300 GHz 6G wireless

– 64-way Cerebras CG-1 system AI supercomputer cloud service with G42 Group

– NREL grid optimization with Atom Computing quantum technology

You can find our podcasts at insideHPC’s @HPCpodcast page, on Twitter, at the OrionX.net blog, on iTunes, and on Google. Here’s the OrionX.net podcast page, and the RSS feed. We’re also available on Spotify and iTunes.

