In this video from the DDN User Group at SC16, Sven Oehme Chief Research Strategist, IBM, presents “Big Lab Problems Solved with Spectrum Scale: Innovations for the Coral Program.”

Since 2007, DDN has sustained a highly strategic partnership with IBM to drive our mutual HPC technology vision to the next level. By leveraging a close working relationship with IBM, DDN provides the performance and capacity systems that help deliver IBM’s Spectrum Scale (formerly known as GPFS) into the most demanding environments. DDN integrates Spectrum Scale into our GRIDScaler product family with additional DDN unique features that are sanctioned by IBM because of the added value they provide to any Spectrum Scale-based storage solution.

As an OEM, DDN is the largest seller of Spectrum Scale outside of IBM, delivering performance-demanding Spectrum Scale users the highest performing hardware:

Systems in production with 30+ PB in single namespace

Largest production cluster 10k+ nodes

>400 GB/s throughput to single file system

DDN participates globally with IBM in a series of speaking opportunities, events and promotions. DDN also demonstrates the Spectrum Scale-based GRIDScaler solutions at select trade shows and expositions around the world.

“IBM Spectrum Scale enables the unification of virtualization, analytics, file and object use cases into a single scale-out storage solution. IBM Spectrum Scale can provide a single namespace for all of this data, offering a single point of management with an intuitive graphical user interface. Using storage policies transparent to end users, data can be compressed or tiered to the tape or cloud to help cut costs; data can also be tired to high-performance media, including server cache, based on a heat map of data to lower latency and improve performance. Intelligent caching of data at remote sites ensures that data is available with local read/write performance across geographically distributed sites using Active File Management (AFM).”

