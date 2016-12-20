Beauty Meets HPC: An Overview of the Barcelona Supercomputing Center"The multidisciplinary research team and computational facilities –including MareNostrum– make BSC an international centre of excellence in e-Science. Since its establishment in 2005, BSC has developed an active role in fostering HPC in Spain and Europe as an essential tool for international competitiveness in science and engineering. The center manages the Red Española de Supercomputación (RES), and is a hosting member of the Partnership for Advanced Computing in Europe (PRACE) initiative." [READ MORE...]
Podcast: Intel Doubles Down on Artificial IntelligenceIn this Chip Chat podcast, Diane Bryant, EVP/GM for the Data Center Group at Intel, discusses how the company is driving the future of artificial intelligence by delivering breakthrough performance from best-in-class silicon, democratizing access to technology, and fostering beneficial uses of AI. Bryant also outlines her vision for AI's ability to fundamentally transform the way businesses operate and people engage with the world. In a blog Krzanich said: “Intel is uniquely capable of enabling and accelerating the promise of AI. Intel is committed to AI and is making major investments in technology and developer resources to advance AI for business and society.” [READ MORE...]
Speed Your Application with Threading Building BlocksWith modern processors that contain a large number of cores, to get maximum performance it is necessary to structure an application to use as many cores as possible. Explicitly developing a program to do this can take a significant amount of effort. It is important to understand the science and algorithms behind the application, and then use whatever programming techniques that are available. "Intel Threaded Building Blocks (TBB) can help tremendously in the effort to achieve very high performance for the application." [READ MORE...]
CryoEM Demo on Dell PowerEdge C6320 at SC16In this video from SC16, Garima Kochhar from Dell EMC describes the CryoEM Demo on the Dell PowerEdge C6320 rack server powered by Intel Xeon and Intel Xeon Phi. "This demo presents performance results for the 2D alignment and 2D classification phases of the Cryo-electron microscopy (Cryo-EM) data processing workflow using the new Intel Knights Landing architecture, and compares these results to the performance of the Intel Xeon E5-2600 v4 family." [READ MORE...]
To achieve high performance, modern computer systems rely on two basic methodologies to scale resources. A scale-up design that allows multiple cores to share a large global pool of memory and a scale-out design design that distributes data sets across the memory on separate host systems in a computing cluster. To learn more about In-Memory computing download this guide from IHPC and SGI.
Radio Free HPC Year End Review of 2016 PredictionsIn this podcast, the Radio Free HPC team looks at how Shahin Khan fared with his OrionX 2016 Technology Issues and Predictions. "Here at OrionX.net, we are fortunate to work with tech leaders across several industries and geographies, serving markets in Mobile, Social, Cloud, and Big Data (including Analytics, Cognitive Computing, IoT, Machine Learning, Semantic Web, etc.), and focused on pretty much every part of the “stack”, from chips to apps and everything in between. Doing this for several years has given us a privileged perspective. We spent some time to discuss what we are seeing and to capture some of the trends in this blog." [Read More...]
Post SC16: Top 10 Things in RetrospectIn this special guest feature, Kim McMahon shares her perspectives on SC16. "“Faster” is the game in HPC. You can achieve speed with GPUs, FPGAs, or faster CPUs. GPUs have been around a while – you go to NVIDIA and that’s where your GPUs are. FPGAs have also been around a while, but recent market actions are now making them a more viable option: Intel’s acquisition of Altera, the maturation of the OpenCL toolchain, Microsoft’s adoption and use of Bing in their data center, AWS adding FPGAs to their cloud offerings." [Read More...]
- Splice Machine’s New OLAP Engine Adds Columnar Storage and In-Memory Caching to its Hybrid Relational Data PlatformSplice Machine, provider of the open-source SQL RDBMS powered by Apache Hadoop® and Apache Spark™, announced the release of version 2.5 of its industry-leading data platform for intelligent applications. The new version strengthens its ability to concurrently run enterprise-scale transactional and analytical workloads, frequently referred to as HTAP (Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing).
